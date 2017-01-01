www.kwtx.com

Good morning, it’s Thursday January 26, winter’s back, and 72 years ago today, a native Texan single-handedly repelled a German attack during World War II.

Crews dealing with water line break in busy Central Texas retail area

The city of Killeen was working on what they believed to be a possible water line break early Thursday morning. An officer on duty discovered the leak around 3:30 am at the Hobby Lobby on East Central...

Police look for suspect who fled after stolen vehicle chase

Killeen police are trying to find a man who led them on a chase, crashed the Jeep he was driving, and ran away.

Planned Parenthood again licensed to perform abortions in Waco

Planned Parenthood is again licensed to perform abortions in Waco, but calls to the organization about whether abortions will resume have not been returned.

Trump signs order to build border wall

Brady's Thursday Morning FastCast

Visually, mobility-impaired skiers hit the slopes for annual event

Brady's Thursday Morning FastCast

AARP report outlines statewide nursing home violations

Baylor men hang on to beat Tech

Actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

Blood drops lead to arrest in Central Texas break-in

Movie local sheriff helped inspire gets 4 Oscar nominations

AARP report outlines statewide nursing home violations

Police release photo of local convenience store robber

How to tell if you have a cold or just allergies

Texas investigators seek leads in 2002 murder of student from Japan

Girl, 14, livestreams suicide from bathroom of foster home

In one local classroom, the focus is on the furniture

Texas congressman: Get news from Trump, not media

Trump orders investigation into “voter fraud”

Kayaker rescued from area lake

DA asks appeals court to reconsider ruling in Waco death penalty case

Masked men steal narcotics, cash from local drug store

Customers evacuated, restaurant closed after vent fire

