Local

Bond set at $200,000 for man charged in Central Texas infant’s death

Bond was set at $200,000 Wednesday for a man charged in the death of an 11-month-old Central Texas boy who suffered injuries, bruises and a skull fracture.

Shooting sends one person to local hospital

One person was airlifted to a local hospital early Wednesday after a shooting that apparently stemmed from a home burglary.

One person taken to local hospital after police chase

One person was taken to a local hospital after leading police on a high speed chase.

Waco jury: Repeat sex offender needs treatment, not freedom

A Waco jury determined an elderly sex offender nearing the end of his sentence should be sent to a treatment facility instead of being released back into society.

Local

Search for murder suspect in local neighborhood comes up empty

Local

Charges upgraded against 4 arrested in area woman’s disappearance

National

Hospitalized veteran pleads for help getting home

Sean's Wednesday Midday Fastcast

Out-of-control car goes airborne, slams into local auto dealership

Rosebud-Lott girls win at Bosqueville

Local

Six plead guilty in Central Texas meth distribution investigation

Local

Newborn orangutan removed from care of anxious mother at Waco zoo

Local

Out-of-control car goes airborne, slams into local auto dealership

Local

Driver who led local officers on high-speed chase remains at large

Our Town

Waco: Federal judge revokes defendant’s bond in child porn case

National

Goggled dog makes drivers smile

Local

Teen charged in plot to kill local school administrator free on bond

National

Woman gunned down in parking lot while 2 children watched

State

Police: Texas sheriff's deputy killed his son then himself

Local

State names board of managers for struggling local school district

State

Texas trucker charged in deadly college team bus crash kills self

Local

Infant found unresponsive in bathtub dies in local hospital

State

Pilot dies after plane hits Texas cellphone tower, crashes, burns

Local

Teenager raises money to help ensure safety of local deputies

Baylor Fallout

Former Baylor official sues for libel

OurTown Headlines

Waco: Federal judge revokes defendant’s bond in child porn case

Killeen: 7-Eleven store robbed

Waco: Pickup crashes into side of local bank

Killeen: City tackles concentrated code enforcement program

Temple: Man charged with continuous sexual abuse of child

Harker Heights: Veteran police officer retires

Waco: Project connects homeless with services

Robinson: Resident takes action after coyote attacks

