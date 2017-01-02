www.kwtx.com

Woman found dead off I-35 identified; suspect shoots himself

Authorities Friday identified a woman whose body was found in a field off Interstate 35 and said a suspect in the woman’s death shot himself in the head after U.S. marshals pulled him over.

Remains found in shallow grave near where Texas coed disappeared

A Border Patrol agent found human remains Friday in a shallow grave in the same area where a Texas university coed disappeared in October 2016.

Shooting in shopping center parking lot sends one to local hospital

A shooting in a shopping center parking lot sent one person to a local hospital Friday morning.

Waco: Pickup truck loses load causing multi-vehicle accident

Police said a pickup truck lost its load Friday night causing a multi-vehicle accident to temporarily shut down a busy road.

Nine abandoned dogs rescued from area mobile home

BU reform group “appalled” by damning details in lawsuit filing

World War II veteran reunited with missing dog tag

Sean's Friday Evening Fastcast

Motley named to the Malone watch list

Good News Friday February 3

Texas boy lifts toilet lid, finds rattlesnake hiding inside

$10,000 reward offered in search for missing Central Texas man

Restaurant Report Card for week of February 2

Officials urge residents to stay away from local creek after sewage spill

Police seek woman after shooting that sent one to local hospital

Brothers rush into burning trailer to rescue neighbors' pets

BU football hostess program members take issue with latest lawsuit

Teens in stolen car lead local officers on a chase

Central Texas man accused of domestic, sexual violence pleads guilty

Couple indicted in kidnapping outside local theater

Waco: Lawsuit filed over city’s plan to build new landfill

"Armed and dangerous" murder suspect now in custody

Waco: Police make arrest in child sexual abuse case

Lampasas: Gasoline tanker overturns, driver trapped

Texas woman suspected of killing young son, herself

Fort Hood: Lawmakers get hands-on tour of Fort Hood

Temple: Author reads to middle school students

Belton: County’s oldest church spared from demolition

