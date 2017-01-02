Bond was set at $200,000 Wednesday for a man charged in the death of an 11-month-old Central Texas boy who suffered injuries, bruises and a skull fracture.
One person was airlifted to a local hospital early Wednesday after a shooting that apparently stemmed from a home burglary.
One person was taken to a local hospital after leading police on a high speed chase.
A Waco jury determined an elderly sex offender nearing the end of his sentence should be sent to a treatment facility instead of being released back into society.