www.kwtx.com

Local

Officer shoots armed man at local apartment complex

An officer who responded to a report of a domestic disturbance shot an armed man Monday morning inside an apartment at a local complex.

Thunderstorms, tornado cause damage across Central Texas

A strong thunderstorm that produced a tornado and strong wind gusts downed power-lines, trees, and caused damage to homes in Coryell, Bosque, Limestone and Hill Counties Sunday.

Mexia State School suffers significant damage from storms

The Mexia State Supported Living Center suffered significant damage early Monday morning when a powerful storm blew through the area and left the campus without power.

Rollover sends one man to local hospital

A rollover accident Sunday night sent one man to a local hospital with minor injuries.

International

Five killed in shooting at Mexican resort nightclub

Local

Police identify suspect charged with murder in Nolanville shooting

National

Spotting fake written prescriptions difficult for many pharmacists

Brady's Monday Morning FastCast

Troy Water Solutions

Temple: City's rate of intentionally set fires triples national average

Local

Central Texans to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday

Central Texas Heroes

Central Texas Heroes: Danny Anderson

Local

Early-morning fire destroys Temple home, displaces one

Our Town

Mart: House fire displaces family of three

Our Town

Waco: Man in custody after alleged theft and drug purchase

National

Police officers purchase body cams on own dime

State

Man wanted in Milwaukee slayings arrested in Texas

State

Woman confesses to running over man after domestic dispute

State

Man held without bail for Facebook ploy involving Texas teen

Our Town

Temple: City's arson rate is triple national average

State

Dallas police: Two in custody after bullets hit officers' car

Our Town

Troy: New well could fix water problems for city

National

"The Greatest Show on Earth" to end after 146-year run

National

New York Mayor and several celebrities plan Trump protest; thousands expected to attend

Local

Hewitt looks to toughen rules on restraining dogs

Load More Stories
 

KWTX 7 Day Forecast

“Fixer Upper” episode was bittersweet for local veteran

Thunderstorms, tornado cause damage across Central Texas

Police identify suspect charged with murder in Nolanville shooting

Rollover sends one man to local hospital

Woman confesses to running over man after domestic dispute

PGA Golf

OurTown Headlines

Mart: House fire displaces family of three

Waco: Man in custody after alleged theft and drug purchase

Temple: City's arson rate is triple national average

Troy: New well could fix water problems for city

Temple: Tattoo shop soon to open

Waco: Magnolia fans flocked to market warehouse sale

Killeen: Residents meet with city councilman

Mexia: Veterans honored at Vietnam War commemoration

Today’s Poll
President Barack Obama has delivered his farewell address as he prepares to leave office. How do you rank his presidency?