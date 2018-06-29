Repairs to existing Gatesville hospital, clinics proceed apace

Coryell Memorial Hospital, which was closed after a massive explosion Tuesday afternoon in a building under construction at the rear of its campus that rocked the whole complex, may be opening its clinics in days, not weeks, a spokeswoman said Friday.

(Photo by John Carroll)

And early Friday evening the hospital announced that it will begin providing urgent care services out of its Clinic 1 building beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.

"It will be continuous until the ER opens," hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham said in a text.

"All that is standing in the way of the ER opening is air conditioning," she said.

Hospital officials said earlier this week that reopening the emergency room was a priority.

They initially predicted that it could take a week, but the pace of cleanup and repairs has caught them by surprise.

“The buildings have been cleared structurally and we are so excited we're moving faster than we ever thought we would,” hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham said Friday.

"Today we're actually going to be cleaning out and opening clinic building one to our staff to get in there and re-set up everything,” She said.

Hospital administrators confirmed earlier Friday the repairs of Clinics 1 and 2 were going so well, they both could be open soon for patients,

"We're hopeful to open the clinics back up to our patients in the next for five days,” Latham said.

Since structural engineers determined the explosion, which killed two workers and left 14 others injured, didn’t cause cracks in any of the existing facility’s foundations or walls, crews have been working around the clock making the necessary repairs.

In the administration building across the street from the closed hospital, workers are crammed into a small work area to keep serving patients,

"We got three girls working in one cubicle. Everybody's in here working and we're trying to contact patients that are calling in to refill prescriptions and re-schedule appointments so there's just a lot going on," Latham said.

"We take care of our patients. That's where our heart is and we put our patients first and we just want to get back to doing that. Physicians are working, some of them out of our dialysis center here, and some of them are practicing out of Clifton doing surgeries, in Clifton and in Waco."