Waco-McLennan County health district reports seven COVID-19 deaths
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Tuesday, September 21 reported seven deaths as a result of COVID-19.
State
Officials: Haitian migrants overtake Border Patrol bus after realizing they were being deported
Local
Central Texas school district gearing up for flu season to be proactive
Local
McLennan County Commissioners Court issues burn ban
National
Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants had been removed from an encampment at Del Rio, Texas, U.S. officials said Monday as they defended a strong response that included immediately expelling migrants to their impoverished Caribbean country.
Local
Central Texas school recognized as prestigious ‘Blue Ribbon’ school
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Nathan Narvid
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Tuesday recognized 325 schools across the country, including Valley Mills Elementary in Central Texas, as National Blue Ribbon schools for 2021.
Local
Local health authorities go to great lengths to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Michael A. Cantu
Health authorities are working diligently to keep COVID-19 vaccines from going to waste.
Local
McGregor student caught on camera saving stranger who was choking
Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By
Rissa Shaw
A local high school student is being hailed a hero for saving the life of a restaurant customer with skills he learned in a class at school.
Local
Central Texas school district locks restrooms, tells students to bring their own soap
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT
|
By
Rosemond Crown
Midway High School in the Waco area locked some of its school restroom after eight were vandalized.
State
Texas Restaurant Owner Explains No-Mask Policy After Asking Family To Leave
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Nicole Nielsen (CBSDFW)
Texas Restaurant Owner Explains No-Mask Policy After Asking Family To Leave
Central Texas school district locks restrooms, tells students to bring their own soap
Couple asked to leave Texas bar for violating ‘no mask’ policy
Waco Police identify man shot and killed late Sunday night
‘Perseverance is key’: Waco mother of two crowned Mrs. Texas America 2021
Central Texas mother accused of abducting child located in Colorado; boy safe
News
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
News
Beloved H-E-B sacker Clint Lewis arranges bouquet for Julie Hays
News
Central Texas student caught on camera saving stranger who was choking
State
Affidavit: Lufkin man was on couple’s yard crew when he killed them
Tell Me Something Good
‘Perseverance is key’: Waco mother of two crowned Mrs. Texas America 2021
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT
|
By
Julie Hays
A married mother of two in Central Texas has been crowned Mrs. Texas America 2021 and her road to the crown has been anything but conventional.
Local
Trooper Chad Walker’s son gets to throw first pitch at Houston Astros game
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By
Joe Villasana
News 10 viewer April Reason shared video of the son of slain Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker throwing the first pitch at a Houston Astros game over the weekend.
Health
Rural Central Texas hospital still struggles through pandemic
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Megan Vanselow
Staff at Goodall-Witcher Hospital in Clifton said they are now forced to decide which patients get an antibody infusion medication and COVID19 PCR tests.
Local
Anti-gang unit looking at new ways to fight crime in Waco area
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Hannah Hall
The Waco Texas Anti-Gang Unit is taking new steps to fight crime in Central Texas by looking at how and where gang activity is happening.
State
Warrant issued for Texas police officer accused of fabricating evidence
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
CBS DFW.com Staff
Dallas police issued a warrant for a police officer accused of fabricating physical evidence.
State
Son of Houston Police officer, 14, fatally shot
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Nathan Narvid
Deputies in southeast Texas are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a Houston Police officer's son.
State
Affidavit: Lufkin man was on couple’s yard crew when he killed them
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
Jeff Awtrey
A Lufkin man murdered a couple by beating them with a hammer, hedge trimmers and a rod while he was working on their yard, according to the arrest affidavit.
National
2 women arrested for allegedly performing illegal, fatal cosmetic surgical procedure
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
KCAL Staff
The women were doing the procedures out of homes since at least 2012 and charged nearly $14,000 for three sessions, according to investigators.
National
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
KPIX Staff
There are roughly 150 officers in San Jose, California, who are currently unvaccinated or have not disclosed their vaccination status to the city.
National
CVS plans to hire 25,000 workers on Friday
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
CNN
The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.
CW12TV.COM
‘Freedom Shrine’ installed at Temple High School
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Eric Franklin
The Exchange Club of Temple on Tuesday presented a Freedom Shrine featuring replicas of 30 historic national documents to Temple High School.
Health
McLennan County ‘more vulnerable’ to COVID-19 than 97% of U.S. counties
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Megan Vanselow
McLennan County is classified as more vulnerable than 97 percent of U.S. counties according to a website that tracks COVID trends.
State
Texas 2-year-old wanders into backyard, drowns in pool
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
CBS DFW Staff
A two-year-old girl drowned after wandering into her backyard and getting into the swimming pool.
News
Waco Police identify man shot and killed late Sunday night
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:34 AM CDT
|
By
KWTX Staff
The deadly shooting resulted in the 13th murder of the year in Waco, matching the total for all of 2020.
Local
Central Texas mother accused of abducting child located in Colorado; boy safe
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT
|
By
Royden Ogletree
The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a mother who ran away with her child during a supervised visit.
State
Swarm of bees attacks migrant family that crossed Rio Grande into Texas
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
CBS DFW Staff
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of migrants from a swarm of bees.
National
McDonald’s begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
The company says it’s working with partners to develop new toys, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build.
State
US officials defend expulsion of Haitians from Texas town
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By
JUAN A. LOZANO, ERIC GAY, ELLIOT SPAGAT and EVENS SANON
More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been removed from an encampment at a Texas border town.
State
Texas doctor who defied state’s new abortion ban is sued
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT
|
By
JAMIE STENGLE
Texas doctor says he defied state’s near-total abortion ban
State
Governor Abbott requests federal emergency declaration in response to border crisis
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT
|
By
Nathan Narvid
Governor Abbott requests emergency declaration for state of Texas, in response to border crisis
CW12TV.COM
Fort Hood: New street name honors “Legends” who paved the Way
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
Eric Franklin
1st Cavalry Division unveils Legends Way during a ceremony in front of the unit's headquarters.
State
Border Patrol agents find migrants using storm drain to enter Texas illegally
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
CBS DFW Staff
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents responding to a hotel used for human smuggling discovered migrants using a storm drain to illegally enter the United States.