Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 8:02 AM CDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.

KWTX Presents the International Santa Tracker

Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 at 3:11 PM CST
KWTX wants you to join us Christmas Eve night as we follow Santa’s progress while he delivers toys and treats to all the boys and girls all around the world!

2018 Survivor Casting Call

Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 at 11:42 AM CDT
Are you ready for an adventure of a lifetime? The time to apply for Survivor 39 and Survivor 40 is NOW. KWTX is hosting a casting call on October 13th at the Temple Mall, next to Peggy's Coffee

Oklahoma man struck, killed by two vehicles in Axtell

Updated: Apr. 15, 2018 at 3:07 PM CDT
By Matthew Ablon
A man is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Axtell Saturday night.

Keep KWTX in your Facebook news feed

Updated: Jan. 26, 2018 at 5:42 PM CST
Be sure to follow these steps to keep KWTX news in your Facebook news feed.

Updated: Dec. 14, 2017 at 1:35 PM CST
GET FREE TV!

Updated: Jul. 28, 2017 at 1:30 PM CDT
Cable and satellite companies charge an arm and a leg for channels you might never watch. Broadcast stations send programming free over the air in pristine digital quality, all you have to do is receive it. Explore your options for free TV over the air with an antenna.