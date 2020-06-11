Baylor football legend meets with Trump, wants to be ‘part of change’

DALLAS, Tex. (KWTX) -

Baylor great and Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary took part in a round table discussion on race relations with President Donald Trump Thursday in Dallas.

Singletary's wife, Kim, posted a photo of the two leaving for the event from their Dallas-area home, headed to Gateway Church's Dallas campus where the meeting took place with the president, administration officials, faith leaders, law enforcement officials, and small business owners.

The White House said the discussion would be about “solutions to historic economic, health, and justice disparities in American communities.”

The Singletarys said they were honored to accept the invitation so that they could be "part of change."

“Honored to attend a round table on restoring, rebuilding, and renewing with President Trump,” the caption reads.

"We believe if we want change, we must be part of change and are hopeful to hear the blueprint for improvement and reform."

Singletary played at Baylor from 1977 until graduating in 1980 and was drafted in the second round of the 1981 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

