Advertisement

Baylor football legend meets with Trump, wants to be ‘part of change’

Mike and Kim Singletary. (Courtesy photo)
Mike and Kim Singletary. (Courtesy photo)(Courtesy photo)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Tex. (KWTX) -

Baylor great and Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary took part in a round table discussion on race relations with President Donald Trump Thursday in Dallas.

Singletary's wife, Kim, posted a photo of the two leaving for the event from their Dallas-area home, headed to Gateway Church's Dallas campus where the meeting took place with the president, administration officials, faith leaders, law enforcement officials, and small business owners.

The White House said the discussion would be about “solutions to historic economic, health, and justice disparities in American communities.”

The Singletarys said they were honored to accept the invitation so that they could be "part of change."

“Honored to attend a round table on restoring, rebuilding, and renewing with President Trump,” the caption reads.

"We believe if we want change, we must be part of change and are hopeful to hear the blueprint for improvement and reform."

Singletary played at Baylor from 1977 until graduating in 1980 and was drafted in the second round of the 1981 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Former BU football player using social media to help others

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
Former Baylor football player, Shawn Oakman, has started using social media to open up about past experiences.

Sports

RGIII: Time to 'practice what we preach' as a country

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III is aiming to raise $1,000,000 through the This is for Us initiative, which would impact the local and state governments to help wipe out social injustice.

Sports

Lady Raider basketball legend dies at 47

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT
|
By Harrison Roberts, KCBD
Lady Raider basketball legend and 1993 NCAA Champion Noel Johnson passed away Tuesday at the age of 47 after losing her battle with ovarian cancer.

Sports

Central Texas schools begin summer workouts

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Fields and facilities in Central Texas have been empty since mid-march, but Monday athletes returned for day one of optional summer workouts.

Latest News

Sports

​Connecticut Sun waive Baylor's Juicy Landrum

Updated: May. 25, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The Connecticut Sun announced today that Megan Huff, Jacki Gemelos, Jazmon Gwathmey and Juicy Landrum have been waived.

Sports

New 7 on 7 tournament causes confusion

Updated: May. 24, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
There's a new 7 on 7 tournament scheduled to be held in College Station this summer.

Sports

Local senior comes back from crippling crash, signs college letter

Updated: May. 22, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
All Luke Henley dreamed of as a kid was to play professional tennis. But after a car accident, his short-term goals were altered to learn how to just walk again.

Sports

Three Groesbeck seniors sign to play collegiate tennis

Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
While there's no championship to be had for anyone due to COVID-19, Groesbeck High School used this time to have a surprise collegiate signing for three of their athletes -- Hannah DeFriend, Luke Henley and Colby McWhorter.

Sports

KWTX Classroom Champions honored

Updated: May. 14, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT
Local high school seniors who excelled in sports and in the classroom had a chance to ask questions to Copperas Cove graduate, Baylor Heisman winning quarterback and current NFL player Robert Griffin III.

Sports

Panthers and Rhule draft Bravvion Roy, Rams select Clay Johnston

Updated: Apr. 26, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Defensive lineman Bravvion Roy was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, as the 184th overall pick, while linebacker Clay Johnston was taken in the seventh round, 234th pick overall by the Los Angeles Rams on day three of the NFL draft.