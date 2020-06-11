Advertisement

COVID-19 in Central Texas county-by-county

(AP)
(AP)(WRDW)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Latest Case Counts

TEXAS: 83,680 confirmed cases, 1,939 deaths, 55,258 recovered, 26,483 active, confirmed cases in 236 of state’s 254 counties

CENTRAL TEXAS:</a> 1,311 confirmed cases, 19 deaths

BELL COUNTY: Local report: 554 confirmed cases, 6 deaths, 245 recovered, State report: 574 confirmed cases. NOTE: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases that Bell County reports at the local level does not include people who live on post at Fort Hood. The number of confirmed cases in Bell County that the Texas Department of State Health Services reports does include Fort Hood cases. Cases involving Fort Hood personnel who live off post are included in the numbers the county releases.

BOSQUE COUNTY: 7 confirmed cases, 2 recovered.

CORYELL COUNTY: Local report: 84 confirmed cases, two deaths, 51 recovered, 31 active. State report including TDCJ inmates: 299 cases

FALLS COUNTY: 14 confirmed cases, 3 recovered.

FREESTONE COUNTY: 15 confirmed cases, 9 recovered.

HAMILTON COUNTY: 11 confirmed cases, one death, 5 recovered

HILL COUNTY: 34 confirmed cases, one death, 15 recovered.

LAMPASAS COUNTY: 9 confirmed cases, 7 recovered.

LEON COUNTY: 11 confirmed cases, 4 recovered.

LIMESTONE COUNTY: 36 confirmed cases, 1 death, 15 recovered.

MCLENNAN COUNTY: 153 confirmed cases, 4 deaths, 124 recovered, 25 active cases, 4 hospitalized, 214 residents being monitored

MILAM COUNTY: 42 confirmed cases, one death, 32 recovered.

MILLS COUNTY: One confirmed case. Patient has recovered. (Case initially listed on 05.12.20 was dropped from list after it was determined the resident was not tested for the virus, but instead had an antibody test that showed infection sometime in the past)

NAVARRO COUNTY: 87 confirmed cases, 3 deaths, 58 recovered.</a>

ROBERTSON COUNTY: 17 confirmed cases, 7 recovered.

SAN SABA: 1 confirmed case, recovered</b>

For additional county information, check the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard

For information about state prison units, check the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 dashboard

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Links

Who’s hiring

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
KWTX is showcasing some of the jobs available in Central Texas

Links

06.09.20: McLennan County election safety video

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
McLennan County election officials have put together a video that shows the precautions that will be taken to protect both voters and poll workers.

Links

Upcoming blood drives

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
The latest information on upcoming blood drives.

Links

Restaurant Report Card for May 21, 2020

Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
Open food containers and an oily floor caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.

Latest News

Links

Fort Hood: New COVID-19 general orders for soldiers

Updated: May. 15, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Fort Hood has released new general orders for soldiers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Links

Restaurant Report Card for May 14, 2020

Updated: May. 14, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
Missing thermometers and improperly stored roach spray were among the things that caught the eyes of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.

Links

Mental health information

Updated: Apr. 22, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
Information on different numbers to call or text if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health.

Links

The plan for reopening the economy

Updated: Apr. 17, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
On April 16, President Donald Trump laid out “a phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in some areas of the country. The plan involves three phases.

Links

Tips to avoid becoming overwhelmed during the pandemic

Updated: Apr. 10, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
Watch the full interview with Laura Hernandez for some tips to restore calm and order during self-isolation.

Links

FBI COVID-19 child exploitation awareness tips

Updated: Mar. 24, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
Due to school closings as a result of COVID-19, children will potentially have an increased online presence and/or be in a position that puts them at an inadvertent risk.