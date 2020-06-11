COVID-19 in Central Texas county-by-county

Latest Case Counts

TEXAS: 83,680 confirmed cases, 1,939 deaths, 55,258 recovered, 26,483 active, confirmed cases in 236 of state’s 254 counties

CENTRAL TEXAS:</a> 1,311 confirmed cases, 19 deaths

BELL COUNTY: Local report: 554 confirmed cases, 6 deaths, 245 recovered, State report: 574 confirmed cases. NOTE: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases that Bell County reports at the local level does not include people who live on post at Fort Hood. The number of confirmed cases in Bell County that the Texas Department of State Health Services reports does include Fort Hood cases. Cases involving Fort Hood personnel who live off post are included in the numbers the county releases.

BOSQUE COUNTY: 7 confirmed cases, 2 recovered.

CORYELL COUNTY: Local report: 84 confirmed cases, two deaths, 51 recovered, 31 active. State report including TDCJ inmates: 299 cases

FALLS COUNTY: 14 confirmed cases, 3 recovered.

FREESTONE COUNTY: 15 confirmed cases, 9 recovered.

HAMILTON COUNTY: 11 confirmed cases, one death, 5 recovered

HILL COUNTY: 34 confirmed cases, one death, 15 recovered.

LAMPASAS COUNTY: 9 confirmed cases, 7 recovered.

LEON COUNTY: 11 confirmed cases, 4 recovered.

LIMESTONE COUNTY: 36 confirmed cases, 1 death, 15 recovered.

MCLENNAN COUNTY: 153 confirmed cases, 4 deaths, 124 recovered, 25 active cases, 4 hospitalized, 214 residents being monitored

MILAM COUNTY: 42 confirmed cases, one death, 32 recovered.

MILLS COUNTY: One confirmed case. Patient has recovered. (Case initially listed on 05.12.20 was dropped from list after it was determined the resident was not tested for the virus, but instead had an antibody test that showed infection sometime in the past)

NAVARRO COUNTY: 87 confirmed cases, 3 deaths, 58 recovered.</a>

ROBERTSON COUNTY: 17 confirmed cases, 7 recovered.

SAN SABA: 1 confirmed case, recovered</b>

For additional county information, check the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard

For information about state prison units, check the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 dashboard

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.