Texas COVID-19 death toll nears 2,000; area case total tops 1,300

(KWTX) - The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Texas rose to 1,939 Friday as the state reported 2,000 new cases and the total number of confirmed cases in Central Texas rose to 1,311 including four inmates in a local county jail.

The increases came as the state further relaxed rules governing restaurants, which as of Friday are allowed to operate at as much as 75% of total capacity.

Statewide, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 83,680 Friday.

State Department of State Health Services data showed 26,483 cases were active and 55,258 patients have recovered.

A total of about 1.4 million tests have been administered in the state and the virus is present in 236 of the state’s 254 counties.

The virus has claimed a total of 19 lives in Central Texas including six in Bell County, two in Coryell County, one in Hamilton County, one in Hill County, one in Limestone County, four in McLennan County, one in Milam County, and three in Navarro County.

Bell County had a total of 574 cases Friday, according to state figures.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases that Bell County reports at the local level does not include people who live on post at Fort Hood. The number of confirmed cases in Bell County that the Texas Department of State Health Services reports does include Fort Hood cases. Cases involving Fort Hood personnel who live off post are included in the numbers the county releases.

The county’s local report Friday showed 554 cases and 245 recoveries.

Four Bell County jail inmates have tested positive for the virus, health officials said Friday.

Ten other recent new cases are associated with Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen, officials said.

Six people diagnosed with the virus in Bell County have died including a Killeen man in his 50s in ICU died who died on April 8, a Temple man in his 60s in intensive care who died on April 6 who died on April 6, a Temple woman in her 80s who had been diagnosed with the virus died on March 26; woman in her 90s who was a resident of West Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on May 30; a resident of Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on June 3; and a woman in her 60s who was a resident of Weston Inn whose death was reported on June 9.

McLennan County reported three new cases Friday, raising the county’s total to 153.

Twenty five of the cases are active, 124 patients have recovered, and 214 residents are being monitored.

Four patients were hospitalized Friday, all of them in critical condition.

The latest cases involve one resident whose age ranges from 20 to 29 and two who are in their 50s.

Among the cases confirmed in the county is an employee of the Coffee Shop Café in McGregor and an employee of Hawaiian Falls water park.

The restaurant has closed temporarily.

Employees who had direct contact with the Hawaiian Falls worker were asked to quarantine for 14 days, the health district said.

Four have died including a 66-year-old resident whose death was announced on April 22 and a 61-year old McLennan County man whom a neighbor found dead on April 8.

G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, died of complications from the virus on March 31 and a 69-year-old man died on April 9 at a local hospital.

The state reported 299 cases Friday in Coryell County, but the county’s latest update, which does not include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates or employees, shows 84 cases with 51 recoveries and two deaths.

Several prison units in Gatesville remain locked down because of the virus, which has claimed the lives of a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2 and a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5.

Thirty six cases have been confirmed in Limestone County, which has recorded one death.

A Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Fifteen patients in Limestone County have recovered.

According to the latest figures Friday Bosque County was reporting seven cases including two who have recovered; Falls County had 14 cases with three recoveries; Freestone County reported 15 cases with nine recoveries; Hamilton County reported 11 with one death and five recoveries; Hill County reported 34, with one death and 15 recoveries; Lampasas County had nine cases with seven recoveries; Leon County reported 11 cases with four recoveries; Milam County reported 42 with one death and 32 recoveries; Mills County had one case and the patient has recovered; Navarro County reported 13 new cases for a total of 87 with three deaths and 58 recoveries; Robertson County had 17 cases with seven recoveries; and San Saba County had one case and the patient has recovered.

