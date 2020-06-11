Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for June 11, 2020

(KWTX)
(KWTX)(KWTX)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) -

Mexicano Grille on Hewitt Drive in Hewitt got a 75 on a recent review.

The inspector noted that utensils were stored in containers with trash and debris; prep tables were dirty; ice was stored in the hand-washing sink; strainers were rusty with broken wires; there was soda on the floor, and dust on the ceiling.

There were other violations, as well.

The restaurant passed a re-inspection.

Quality Inn & Suites at 1508 North I-35 in Bellmead got an 88 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted, the workers were using containers that hold fresh flowers as food containers.

The coffee maker and microwave were dirty and hand soap and paper towels weren't being used at the sink.

The violations were corrected before a re-inspection.

Wong's Palace at 2201 South W. S. Young in Killeen got a 96 on a recent inspection.

The health inspector observed multiple open food containers belonging to the employees laying on top of the vegetables in the cooler.

The fryer area floor also needed to be cleaned because of oil residue.

This week's Clean Plate Aware goes to Fuji Japanese Steakhouse near Richland Mall in Waco.

Spicy Red Thai Curry Shrimp or Chicken are hot menu items.

Or, you could settle for a simple Miso Soup.

Even if you don’t like Japanese food, the hibachi chefs’ skills are a cut above the rest.

*Bell County inspection scores

*Waco-McLennan County inspection scores

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meth Lab Bust

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Hundreds gather to push for answers about missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Female Veterans Day Friday to push for answers about a Fort Hood soldier missing for 52 days whose fate remains a mystery

News

Falls County community rebuilding church after devastating fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Six

News

4 Amber Alerts this week in Texas

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Rebuild starts for historic Central Texas church that burned down

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
More than a year after an historic Central Texas church burned down, the community is breaking ground on a new building.

Latest News

News

Waco: Advocacy center raises awareness after series of Amber Alerts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local advocacy center is raising awareness after a series of Amber Alerts this week.

News

Vanessa Guillen Protest Outside Fort Hood

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Central Texas toddler found unresponsive in pool saved by teenage brother

Updated: 6 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Mother Kills Children

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police say a mother killed her four children

Politics

Texas attorney general has a warning for local election officials

Updated: 6 hours ago
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a warning Friday to local election officials.

Business

US stocks bounce higher, but still end the week with a loss

Updated: 6 hours ago
Stocks closed another bumpy day Friday with solid gains on Wall Street, but not enough to erase its worst weekly loss since late March.