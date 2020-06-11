Restaurant Report Card for June 11, 2020

(KWTX) -

Mexicano Grille on Hewitt Drive in Hewitt got a 75 on a recent review.

The inspector noted that utensils were stored in containers with trash and debris; prep tables were dirty; ice was stored in the hand-washing sink; strainers were rusty with broken wires; there was soda on the floor, and dust on the ceiling.

There were other violations, as well.

The restaurant passed a re-inspection.

Quality Inn & Suites at 1508 North I-35 in Bellmead got an 88 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted, the workers were using containers that hold fresh flowers as food containers.

The coffee maker and microwave were dirty and hand soap and paper towels weren't being used at the sink.

The violations were corrected before a re-inspection.

Wong's Palace at 2201 South W. S. Young in Killeen got a 96 on a recent inspection.

The health inspector observed multiple open food containers belonging to the employees laying on top of the vegetables in the cooler.

The fryer area floor also needed to be cleaned because of oil residue.

This week's Clean Plate Aware goes to Fuji Japanese Steakhouse near Richland Mall in Waco.

Spicy Red Thai Curry Shrimp or Chicken are hot menu items.

Or, you could settle for a simple Miso Soup.

Even if you don’t like Japanese food, the hibachi chefs’ skills are a cut above the rest.

*Bell County inspection scores

*Waco-McLennan County inspection scores

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.