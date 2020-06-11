Advertisement

Vacation Bible school goes virtual

By Julie Hays
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
WACO, Tex. (KWTX) -

Some Central Texas churches forced to close for weeks due to the threat of COVID-19 also canceled the decades-old tradition of summer vacation bible school at the church building in which kids are encouraged to come and bring friends.

But they’re carrying on with the week of learning about God by moving the vacation Bible schools into families’ homes.

Crestview Church of Christ in Waco just wrapped up its first-ever virtual VBS in which kids didn't gather at the church, but still had four days of activities and lessons made easy for the families to do at home.

Emily Christian is the children's minister at Crestview.

"Our virtual VBS, the first one we've ever done, has actually been really cool. Of course, we miss having the kids and it was a hard call for us to have to make but the families have done so well," Christian said.

Sunday night nearly 40 registered families, many with multiple kids in the home, came to the church parking lot where they picked up boxes filled with everything the families would need for the week for the vacation Bible school away from the church.

"All the families who preregistered came and picked up supplies for everything that they needed for the whole week," Christian said. "For crafts, for games, for snacks and then we put together instruction videos to show them what to do with everything that was in their box."

The staff at the church also provided an online link daily with lessons from the church staff and volunteers. The videos even included sing-a-longs for the kids as staff members stood on the stage of the church being filmed.

Christian says the nontraditional VBS has actually proved to be a success not just for the kids they normally serve, but their families, too.

"We've gotten some awesome feedback from families," she said. "They're studying the Bible at home and they're talking about this and they're having conversations in their homes."

The Crestview Church of Christ vacation bible school ended Thursday.

Many other churches, including First Baptist Woodway, are also holding virtual VBS this week.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

