Who’s hiring 06.11.20

Time to make the donuts: one popular restaurant is hiring thousands of positions across the country including locations in Central Texas.

Dunkin’ franchise operators will be adding 25,000 jobs as restaurants start to reopen in the U.S.

It says its franchisees are looking to fill a range of positions, including management roles.

Dunkin' is also partnering with Southern New Hampshire University on an online education program for franchise employees.

Applications are being accepted at locations across Central Texas

The Waco Salvation Army has multiple positions posted including grants manager, HR manager, receptionist, employment placement specialist, kitchen assistant, cook, and women’s shelter monitor.

Those jobs have all been posted in the past two weeks.

And First National Bank Texas in Killeen also has an array of openings including service center specialist, mortgage compliance officer, and senior loan officer just to name a few.

Who’s hiring 06.04.20

Among the jobs available this week are several medical positions.

The Waco Chamber of Commerce held a Zoom meeting Wednesday with local employers including United Healthcare, Behlen Manufacturing, and Total Placement.

Specifically, there are human resources positions, an accounting assistant job, welders and fabricators, production and warehouse, sales, and clerical jobs

Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries also provided some resources that are available to the community.

The meetings are held each week and you can check the chamber's website for information.

Kindred Hospice Services has openings all across Central Texas, in Belton, Gatesville, Killeen, Moody, Temple, Waco.

There are openings for a caregiver, staffing coordinator, occupational therapist, physical therapist, and receptionist

And Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville is hiring certified nurses aides, a registered nurse, a licensed vocational nurse, and a cook.

Who’s Hiring 05.28.20

The Waco Chamber of Commerce Spotlight Series teleconference Wednesday focused in a multitude of jobs in manufacturing, retail and entertainment.

Some of the businesses hiring include Diversified Product Development, DuBois Furniture, Hobbs Bonded Fibers, Jack of All Trades and Stumpy’s Hatchet House.

And among the jobs are quality technician, regional field manager, general laborers, clerical, claims manager, CDL drivers, construction, and throwing coach.

And we told you we'd be on the lookout for contract tracer jobs.

Now several have popped up in Killeen with Teksystems, Inc.

There are openings for contact tracer, contact tracing case investigator, and contact tracing epidemiology lead.

You must at least have a high school diploma and complete trace system, HIPPA, and cybersecurity training.

And Universal Health Services of Delaware has several openings in Temple.

In particular they're hiring for health services managers.

Those include director of business development, clinical services and plant operations among others.

Who’s Hiring 05.21.20

The Killeen Police Department has several positions opening up as of May 31.

Pay starts at more than $48,000 a year and employees are eligible for vacation, holiday and sick pay.

There are also college degree pay incentives and veterans are eligible for government education benefits.

Illinois-based Pactiv Corporation manufactures food and beverage packaging solutions and employees 14,000 people around the world.

Now it needs to fill some openings at its facility in Temple.

That includes a human resources manager, maintenance associate, and operator associates.

And Goodall-Witcher Healthcare operates clinics, a hospital and a nursing facility and more.

It has several openings in Clifton including nurses' aides, RN, LVN, medical assistant, registration clerk, respiratory therapist, and sleep lab and surgical techs.

Who’s Hiring 05.14.20

There are a multitude of delivery positions open around Central Texas for restaurants and retailers.

That includes drivers for local FedEx delivery contractors and there are warehouse package handler positions in Hewitt.

The package handler jobs are hourly positions eligible for benefits including medical, dental, parental leave, and tuition among others.

You must be 18 to apply.

The Waco Chamber of Commerce held a Zoom meeting Wednesday with local employers including L3Harris, Mission Waco, Sic’em Delivery and Sonoco.

Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries also provided some resources that are available to the community.

The meetings are held each week and you can check the chamber's website for information.

And keep an eye out for these jobs on the horizon.

Johns Hopkins estimates the US will need at least 100,000 contact tracers to safely reopen.

The university launched a free online course for people looking to fill those positions.

Contact tracers track down anyone who might have been infected by a person who was recently diagnosed with COVID19 so they can quarantine themselves and prevent further spread.

Pablo's on the River in Belton is also hiring servers and can be reached at (254) 870-0005.

And Royal Love Beauty Spa in Temple has a chair space rental available for a hair stylist, and the first month is free. The phone number is (254) 613-4362.

Who’s Hiring 05.07.20

GC Financial Corp has a call center in Killeen with several openings just posted in recent days.

GC does work with bill and account collecting.

There are customer service and account representative jobs open with additional pay for bilingual positions

SpaceX in McGregor has nearly two dozen jobs posted and you don’t necessarily have to be an engineer to work there.

.There are openings for a cook and food service specialist to feed personnel on site.

You'll also see openings from welders and testing technicians in addition to numerous engineering openings.

And Home Depot has dozens of openings all across Central Texas in freight receiving, customer service and for lot associates.

Jobs are available in stores across the area.

And Temple announced Shawn Reynolds as the city's new police chief.

But Temple PD is also hiring officers.

Testing dates will be announced soon.

Who’s Hiring 04.30.20

In this edition of Who's Hiring there are several openings for first responders, pharmacy workers, and loan officers as the economy works to turn around.

CVS has openings posted on the Work in Texas employment website for positions including pharmacy tech, retail store associate, and shift supervisor management trainee among others.

Openings are still posted in Belton, Killeen, Mexia, Temple, Waco and Woodway.

And there are multiple EMT openings in Cameron in Milam County.

American Medical Response has full- and part-time openings.

These positions have been posted in the past few days.

And First National Bank Texas has multiple openings across Central Texas.

There are several loan originator and loan assistant positions primarily in Bell County.

They're located in Harker Heights, Killeen and Temple.

Who’s Hiring 04.23.20

Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is posting new jobs every day for people looking for work-amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there a several other valuable resources at the website.

That includes information on child care.

The state offers financial assistance for some families with children under the age of thirteen which would allow parents to work, go to school, or get career training.

You will also find answers to questions about how the pandemic has impacted child care services.

And there's information about education, training, and available jobs in the area.

Hundreds of jobs are being posted every day at the Work In Texas website.

One employer with a multitude of positions right now is Central Texas College in Killeen.

Listings are posted for various instructor positions, engineers, office aide and more.

And Whataburger is cutting jobs on the corporate level but adding jobs at restaurants including managers and team members.

There are opportunities across Central Texas with many of them located in Waco and Temple.

Restaurant managers can earn up to $60,000 depending on the location.

Who’s Hiring 04.16.20

Waco ISD’s virtual job fair for teachers is coming up Wednesday, April 22 from 3 pm until 6 pm. And these positions are for the 2020 - 2021 school year. You can register online and after you do instructions on joining the virtual fair will be sent to you. The district also has other openings posted from custodian, to security officer to cafeteria worker.

Killeen ISD also has openings for teachers, substitutes, aides, secretaries, school nutrition workers, custodians, bus drivers, and multiple other positions. You can apply for all of those jobs online. Killeen ISD even offers tips on how to prepare for a digital interview as we continue to practice social distancing and virtual exchanges become more common.

And Midway ISD has a multitude of teaching openings along with those in child nutrition, custodial services and more. Across the board, many positions are for the next school year but start dates vary depending on the district and position.

