18-wheeler catches on fire on I-35 between Waco and Temple

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) -Lorena fire crews responded to an 18-wheeler fire in the northbound lanes of I-35.

Officials say this happened early Friday morning around 2 a.m. near Moonlight Drive.

Crews on scene say the truck had a blowout which caused the fire to start.

The exit lane and right hand northbound lanes are closed but should open before morning traffic.

No injuries were reported.

Lorena Fire Department, Lorena Police Department and Robinson Fire Department responded to the fire.

No other information was made available.

