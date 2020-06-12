America Protests, ADVISORY

The AP plans the following coverage of protests and other developments in the wake of the death of George Floyd. For up-to-the minute information, visit AP Newsroom’s coverage hub

AMERICA PROTESTS-BLACK LIVES: Activists say the death of George Floyd has created an invaluable and unprecedented moment for the national struggle against systemic racism and inequality. But some argue that valuing black lives requires not just reforming the police and criminal justice systems, but a deeper reckoning and reconciliation over slavery and racism. SENT: 1300 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS: Outrage over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis has sparked activism to pull down monuments in the U.S. and around the world. SENT: 1240 words, photos. With AMERICA PROTESTS-THE LATEST.

AMERICA PROTESTS-IMMIGRANT RISKS: Many immigrants feel solidarity with the Black Lives Movement and want to participate in ongoing national marches. But they face an added risk of ending up in immigration custody if they get arrested, even for protesting peacefully. SENT: 990 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-POLICE MISCONDUCT: Derek Chauvin had more than a dozen civilian complaints made against him before he pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck. He is one of dozens of examples in recent years of officers who are fired or charged with killing someone in an on-duty use of force, who also have long histories of misconduct complaints that are only shared after those killings. SENT: 1190 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTEST-POLICE TRAINING: With calls growing for police reforms across the U.S., instructors and researchers say officers lack sufficient training on how and when to use force. That leaves them unprepared to handle tense situations. Better training can’t fix all the issues facing the nation’s police departments, but experts believe it would have a big impact. SENT: 1020 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-CONGRESS-CONFEDERATE STATUES: At least 12 figures in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall Collection honor men who gave their allegiance to the Confederate States of America during the Civil War. SENT: 740 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-TRUMP-JUNETEENTH: Black community and political leaders are calling on President Donald Trump to change the date or place of a campaign rally scheduled for Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They are denouncing his plans for a rally on the day that marks the end of slavery in America and in a place that in 1921 was the site of a fiery and orchestrated white-on-black attack. SENT: 1015 words, photos.

POLICE ACCOUNTABILITY-NEW YORK: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed into law a sweeping package of police accountability measures that received new backing following protests of George Floyd’s killing. SENT: 700 words, photos. With AMERICA PROTESTS-TRUMP CHOKEHOLDS: President Donald Trump says he’d like to see an end to the police use of chokeholds, except in certain circumstances.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SEATTLE ZONE: For nearly a week, people opposing police brutality and racial injustice have turned a Seattle neighborhood into ground zero for their protests. While protesters say it shows how people can manage without police intervention, it’s drawn scorn from President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to “go in” to stop the “anarchists” he says have taken over the liberal city after officers withdrew to ease tensions. SENT: 790 words, photos.

LOUISIANA-POLICE VIDEO: The son of a black man who died in police custody in Louisiana said he feels the family has been denied the truth about what happened. Tommie McGlothen III spoke to The Associated Press days after local station KSLA broadcast a video appearing to show officers hitting and tasing his father . SENT: 740 words, photos.

GEORGE FLOYD-MINNESOTA LEGISLATURE: Key Republican lawmakers in Minnesota say they’ll block most of an ambitious effort by Democrats to remake policing in the state where George Floyd died and they plan to approve only a limited set of police accountability measures. SENT; developing.

CANADA-ABORIGINAL ARREST: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that black and indigenous people in Canada do not feel safe around police after a police dashcam video emerged of the violent arrest of a Canadian aboriginal chief. SENT: 680 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-FRANCE: French police defied a ban on mass gatherings to protest what they see as a lack of government support, marching shoulder to shoulder on Friday on the Champs-Elysees to show their anger against new limits on arrest tactics and criticism of alleged violence and racism in their ranks. SENT: 790 words, photos. With FRANCE-COLONIALISM-PROTEST: Activists have dislodged a 19th century African funeral pole from its perch in a Paris museum and have tried to walk away with it, saying they wanted to return it to Africa in a protest against colonial-era abuses.

AMERICA PROTESTS-BRITAIN: Authorities in London have boarded up a war memorial and a statue of wartime British Prime Minister Winston Churchill ahead of expected rival demonstrations by anti-racism and far-right protesters. SENT: 740 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-GEORGE FLOYD: The brutal killing of George Floyd by police in the United States has sent shock waves across the world, even reaching Pakistan’s southern Sindh province where a truck artist has painted a large mural of the slain African American on a wall of his home. SENT: 610 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-GLOBAL-AUSTRALIA: Hundreds of police have disrupted plans for an anti-racism rally in downtown Sydney, but protest organizers vow that other rallies will continue around Australia over the weekend despite warnings of the coronavirus risk. SENT: 585 words, photos.

AFRICA-COLONIAL STATUES: Queen Victoria, Cecil Rhodes, King Leopold. Statues honoring these leaders of colonial rule have been pulled down over the years in Africa after countries won independence or newer generations said racist relics had to go. SENT: 780 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-POLICE UNION POST: The president of a Fraternal Order of Police chapter along Florida’s Space Coast has resigned after being told he would be fired. The resignation follows an internal investigation over a social media post that encouraged officers linked to departments accused of using excessive force during recent protests to apply for jobs in Florida. SENT: 240 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS-RENAMING RHODE ISLAND: Critics say Rhode Island’s official name of The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations evokes the legacy of slavery and have revived a campaign to change it. SENT: 430 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-CHURCH-FIRE ARRESTS: Federal authorities say they’ve arrested a North Carolina man who threatened to burn down a black church in Virginia. SENT: 130 words

JEFFERSON DAVIS STATUE-KENTUCKY: A Kentucky commission has voted to remove a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol. SENT: 290 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SOUTH CAROLINA: The first city in the United States named for Christopher Columbus has removed a statue of the explorer and placed it in storage for safekeeping after it was vandalized several times in a week. SENT: 230 words.

AUSTRALIA-MOUNTAINS RENAMED: Australia’s prime minister is apologizing to critics who accuse him of denying the nation’s history of slavery, as a state government says it will remove a former Belgian king’s name from a mountain range as part of a global re-examination of racial injustice. SENT: 450 words, photos.

TV-THE BACHELOR: ABC has named Matt James as its first black “Bachelor” to lead the network’s long-running dating competition show. The show has been under increased pressure to be more diverse and cast a black “Bachelor.” SENT: 200 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTETS-DAVE CHAPPELLE: An angry and emotional Dave Chappelle spoke on the killing of George Floyd in a surprise Netflix special, saying America was being punished for its mistreatment of black men. SENT: 360 words, photos.

BRITAIN-FAWLTY TOWERS: One of the most memorable episodes of one of the most popular British sitcoms of all-time has been withdrawn from a streaming service because of numerous racial slurs. SENT: 475 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-STATUE REMOVED: New Zealand’s fourth-largest city has removed a bronze statue of the British naval officer for whom it is named. Captain John Hamilton is accused of killing indigenous Maori people in the 1860s. SENT: 530 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-POLICE MEMORIAL REMOVED: A statue honoring police officers killed in the line of duty was removed from a park in Virginia’s capital city Thursday morning after it was covered in red paint. SENT: 220 words.

