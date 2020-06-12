Advertisement

Biden’s VP list narrows, includes Warren, Harris, Susan Rice

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(GIM)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden’s search for a running mate is entering a second round of vetting for a dwindling list of potential vice presidential nominees, with several black women in strong contention.

Prominent Democrats with knowledge of the process said Biden’s vetting committee has narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after initial interviews.

Among those still in the mix are former presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren.

A potentially surprise inclusion is Susan Rice, who served as President Barack Obama’s national security adviser.

