Big load of bologna burns on Texas highway

HOWE, Texas (KXII)--A crash caused a major highway to shut down and a semi carrying bologna to catch on fire in Howe Friday morning.

Officials say it happened just after 5 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 75 under the FM 902 bridge.

Howe police say two 18-wheelers ran into each other, and one trailer carrying bologna, caught fire.

Police say no one was hurt.

Southbound 75 was closed because of the crash and fire, and traffic was being directed away from the highway on to Shepherd Drive.

