Advertisement

Border Patrol says Texas couple arrested with $1.7 million in heroin, meth

Packages containing $1.7 million in methamphetamine and heroin were seized by CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge.
Packages containing $1.7 million in methamphetamine and heroin were seized by CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge.((Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIDALGO, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A Lubbock man and woman were arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Friday after officers found 20 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 77.20 pounds and one package of alleged heroin that weighed 4.71 pounds in the vehicle they were driving.

Officials say a 32-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both U.S. citizens, were in a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. They were coming from Mexico into Texas.

Officers found the narcotics hidden within the vehicle.

“Our frontline officers’ persistence and perseverance in carrying out CBP’s border security mission is reflected in seizures like this,” said Carlos Rodriguez, port director, Hidalgo/ Pharr/Anzalduas. “This continued commitment helps protect our communities from dangerous drugs.”

Officials seized the narcotics, the vehicle and arrested both travelers who were ultimately turned over to agents with Homeland Security Investigations, who will continue with the investigation.

“Our frontline officers employ great persistence, perseverance in carrying out CBP’s border security mission and that continued outstanding commitment helps protect our communities from these dangerous drugs.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have not released the names of the man and woman.

Copyright 2020 KCBD via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meth Lab Bust

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Hundreds gather to push for answers about missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Female Veterans Day Friday to push for answers about a Fort Hood soldier missing for 52 days whose fate remains a mystery

News

Falls County community rebuilding church after devastating fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Six

News

4 Amber Alerts this week in Texas

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Rebuild starts for historic Central Texas church that burned down

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
More than a year after an historic Central Texas church burned down, the community is breaking ground on a new building.

Latest News

News

Waco: Advocacy center raises awareness after series of Amber Alerts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local advocacy center is raising awareness after a series of Amber Alerts this week.

News

Vanessa Guillen Protest Outside Fort Hood

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Central Texas toddler found unresponsive in pool saved by teenage brother

Updated: 6 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Mother Kills Children

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police say a mother killed her four children

Politics

Texas attorney general has a warning for local election officials

Updated: 6 hours ago
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a warning Friday to local election officials.

Business

US stocks bounce higher, but still end the week with a loss

Updated: 6 hours ago
Stocks closed another bumpy day Friday with solid gains on Wall Street, but not enough to erase its worst weekly loss since late March.