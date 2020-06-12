Dave Chappelle speaks on George Floyd in new Netflix special

NEW YORK (AP)--An angry and emotional Dave Chappelle spoke on the killing of George Floyd in a surprise Netflix special, saying America was being punished for its mistreatment of black men.

The special was released Thursday and is streaming free on Netflix’s comedy YouTube channel.

It was taken from a show at an outdoor pavilion in Yellow Springs, Ohio, with about 100 attendees on June 6.

Chappelle also explored the violent deaths of such black men as Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Philando Castile.

Chappelle called his special “8:46” in part after the length of time the officer was on top of the handcuffed Floyd.

Chappelle says it is also “my time of birth on my birth certificate."

