Dave Chappelle speaks on George Floyd in new Netflix special

FILE - in this May 6, 2018, file photo, Dave Chappelle attends the 2018 Netflix FYSee Kick-Off Event at Raleigh Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles. Chappelle has been chosen to receive this year&amp;rsquo;s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The 45-year-old Chappelle shot to international stardom through his program &amp;ldquo;Chappelle&amp;rsquo;s Show,&amp;rdquo; which gleefully skewered racial stereotypes and hot-button societal issues. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP)--An angry and emotional Dave Chappelle spoke on the killing of George Floyd in a surprise Netflix special, saying America was being punished for its mistreatment of black men.

The special was released Thursday and is streaming free on Netflix’s comedy YouTube channel.

It was taken from a show at an outdoor pavilion in Yellow Springs, Ohio, with about 100 attendees on June 6.

Chappelle also explored the violent deaths of such black men as Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Philando Castile.

Chappelle called his special “8:46” in part after the length of time the officer was on top of the handcuffed Floyd.

Chappelle says it is also “my time of birth on my birth certificate."

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

