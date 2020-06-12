Dry And Warm Weather Continues...

From Sean Bellafiore:

A stagnant warm weather pattern remains in place across Central Texas for the foreseeable future. Morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s will warm into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. A few late day clouds could help to keep us a little on the cooler than we potentially could be, but no rain is expected from those clouds. Quiet weather sticks around tonight too but it’s going to be a little bit warmer Saturday morning as we start out in the mid to upper 60s. Warmer temperatures will be around during the afternoon both on Saturday and on Sunday as we warm into the mid-90s. Humidity is expected to stay low this weekend but it’s going to creep back up next week. Highs next Monday all the way through Father’s Day Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values as high as 103° under mostly sunny skies. Rain is out of the forecast for the next few days to except for maybe a few afternoon showers east of I-35 on Father’s Day.

