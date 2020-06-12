Advertisement

Dry And Warm Weather Continues...

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Sean Bellafiore:

A stagnant warm weather pattern remains in place across Central Texas for the foreseeable future. Morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s will warm into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. A few late day clouds could help to keep us a little on the cooler than we potentially could be, but no rain is expected from those clouds. Quiet weather sticks around tonight too but it’s going to be a little bit warmer Saturday morning as we start out in the mid to upper 60s. Warmer temperatures will be around during the afternoon both on Saturday and on Sunday as we warm into the mid-90s. Humidity is expected to stay low this weekend but it’s going to creep back up next week. Highs next Monday all the way through Father’s Day Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values as high as 103° under mostly sunny skies. Rain is out of the forecast for the next few days to except for maybe a few afternoon showers east of I-35 on Father’s Day.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Brady's Saturday FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

KWTX | Weather

Temperature spike: Earth ties record high heat May reading

Updated: 8 hours ago
Meteorologists report that Earth's warming ties a record level for May.

Forecast

Nice Mornings & Warm Afternoons this Weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brady Taylor
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Brady's Friday Evening FastCast

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Sean's Friday Morning Fastcast

Updated: 18 hours ago
Humidity returns to Central Texas soon!

Forecast

Heat + humidity will start to build in over the weekend

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT
|
By Brady Taylor
KWTX Forecast Update

News

Brady's Thursday Evening FastCast

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT

Forecast

Heat + humidity will start to build in over the weekend

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
Heat + humidity will start to build in over the weekend and well into next week

Forecast

Humidity Staying Low (For Now) Despite Warming Temps!

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update