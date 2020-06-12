Advertisement

Elderly protester shoved by police has brain injury, lawyer says

The 75-year-old man who cracked his head after he was shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo, New York is recovering from a brain injury and is starting physical therapy.
The 75-year-old man who cracked his head after he was shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo, New York is recovering from a brain injury and is starting physical therapy.(CNN)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New York protester who was seriously injured when a police officer pushed him to the ground in Buffalo is still hospitalized in severe pain nearly a week after the incident.

His lawyer said he is recovering from a brain injury and is starting physical therapy.

“As heartbreaking as it is, his brain is injured and he is well aware of that now,” lawyer Kelly Zarcone said in a statement to WNBC. “He feels encouraged and uplifted by the outpouring of support which he has received from so many people all over the globe. It helps. He is looking forward to healing and determining what his ‘new normal’ might look like.”

A video captures Martin Gugino walking up to police just before he was pushed down, causing his head to bleed.

Gugino reportedly had a good chuckle over President Donald Trump's conspiracy theory tweet suggesting the 75-year-old man was an Antifa provocateur.

Like thousands of Americans across the country, the man was peacefully protesting against racial injustice and police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

When asked for public comment, Gugino's only comment was that black lives matter and people should continue to protest peacefully.

Two suspended officers face charges in the incident.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meth Lab Bust

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Hundreds gather to push for answers about missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Female Veterans Day Friday to push for answers about a Fort Hood soldier missing for 52 days whose fate remains a mystery

News

Falls County community rebuilding church after devastating fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Six

News

4 Amber Alerts this week in Texas

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Rebuild starts for historic Central Texas church that burned down

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
More than a year after an historic Central Texas church burned down, the community is breaking ground on a new building.

Latest News

News

Waco: Advocacy center raises awareness after series of Amber Alerts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local advocacy center is raising awareness after a series of Amber Alerts this week.

News

Vanessa Guillen Protest Outside Fort Hood

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

National

Mother kills 4 children, neighbor before taking own life, La. police say

Updated: 6 hours ago
Six people lost their lives when a mother turned a gun on a neighbor and then killed four of her children before turning the gun on herself, police said.

News

Central Texas toddler found unresponsive in pool saved by teenage brother

Updated: 6 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Mother Kills Children

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police say a mother killed her four children

Politics

Texas attorney general has a warning for local election officials

Updated: 6 hours ago
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a warning Friday to local election officials.