Face masks with windows mean more than smiles to deaf people

Face coverings to curb the spread of the coronavirus are making it hard for people who read lips to communicate. (Source: University Health System via Facebook)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SAN DIEGO (AP)--Face coverings to curb the spread of the coronavirus are making it hard for people who read lips to communicate.

That has spurred a slew of startups making masks with plastic windows to show one’s mouth.

The companies are getting inundated with orders and not only from family and friends of deaf people.

Those who work with English learners also want them to help them see the pronunciation of words as do hospitals that want their patients to be able to see smiles.

