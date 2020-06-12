Groesbeck: Four-legged officer joins the police department

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Groesbeck Police Department has added a four-legged officer to its force.

The dog, Java, and her two-legged partner, Officer Brad Martin, just graduated from K9 Handler and Criminal Interdiction training, which was provided free by the Sector K9 Foundation.

Java is a rescue animal.

She’s 3 years old and served a short time with the Italy Police Department before joining the force in Groesbeck.

