Groesbeck: Four-legged officer joins the police department
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Groesbeck Police Department has added a four-legged officer to its force.
The dog, Java, and her two-legged partner, Officer Brad Martin, just graduated from K9 Handler and Criminal Interdiction training, which was provided free by the Sector K9 Foundation.
Java is a rescue animal.
She’s 3 years old and served a short time with the Italy Police Department before joining the force in Groesbeck.
