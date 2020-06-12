Heat + humidity will start to build in over the weekend

From Brady Taylor:

We’ve gotten to enjoy another hot but comfortable day in Central Texas on this Thursday and the good news is that it’s going to last a little bit longer! We will see low temperatures tonight falling into the low 60s (a few upper 50s could be possible!). The sunshine will be strong tomorrow and that will heat things up quickly back into the low to mid 90s for Friday afternoon. Tomorrow, our winds will be out of the east and will help to keep humidity lower and help to make it not feel too oppressive outside.

High temperatures return back into the mid-90s this weekend but easterly winds will keep humidity values lower than normal. Temperatures continue their upward trend into the mid to upper 90s next week and humidity will start to slowly creep back into Central Texas too. Heat index values next week may get as high as about 103° but unfortunately that bump up in humidity won’t lead to any chances of rain since rain chances stay out of the forecast through at least next Thursday.

