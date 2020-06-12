Advertisement

Heat + humidity will start to build in over the weekend

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Brady Taylor:

We’ve gotten to enjoy another hot but comfortable day in Central Texas on this Thursday and the good news is that it’s going to last a little bit longer! We will see low temperatures tonight falling into the low 60s (a few upper 50s could be possible!). The sunshine will be strong tomorrow and that will heat things up quickly back into the low to mid 90s for Friday afternoon. Tomorrow, our winds will be out of the east and will help to keep humidity lower and help to make it not feel too oppressive outside.

High temperatures return back into the mid-90s this weekend but easterly winds will keep humidity values lower than normal. Temperatures continue their upward trend into the mid to upper 90s next week and humidity will start to slowly creep back into Central Texas too. Heat index values next week may get as high as about 103° but unfortunately that bump up in humidity won’t lead to any chances of rain since rain chances stay out of the forecast through at least next Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Brady's Saturday FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

KWTX | Weather

Temperature spike: Earth ties record high heat May reading

Updated: 8 hours ago
Meteorologists report that Earth's warming ties a record level for May.

Forecast

Nice Mornings & Warm Afternoons this Weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brady Taylor
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Brady's Friday Evening FastCast

Updated: 9 hours ago

Forecast

Dry And Warm Weather Continues...

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Forecast

Sean's Friday Morning Fastcast

Updated: 18 hours ago
Humidity returns to Central Texas soon!

News

Brady's Thursday Evening FastCast

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT

Forecast

Heat + humidity will start to build in over the weekend

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
Heat + humidity will start to build in over the weekend and well into next week

Forecast

Humidity Staying Low (For Now) Despite Warming Temps!

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update