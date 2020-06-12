Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

DALLAS (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet “the most current professional standards for the use of force.” He is also accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem. Trump is defending his calls on governors and mayors to aggressively quell violent protests, boasting that, “We’re dominating the street with compassion.” The president offered few details about the yet-to-be-formalized order during a discussion on race relations and policing before a friendly audience in Dallas, but it amounts to his first concrete proposal for police reform in response to the national outcry following the death of George Floyd.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is resuming in-person fundraising events after a three-month hiatus. His campaign is at work to maintain the cash advantage over Democrat Joe Biden that it believes is vital to victory in November. A GOP official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plan says Trump is traveling to Dallas on Thursday to raise more than $10 million for his campaign and the Republican Party. He’ll hold another event Saturday at his golf course in New Jersey. Trump’s reelection plans have been rocked by the coronavirus, a severe economic recession and nationwide protests over racial injustice.

NEW YORK (AP) — Coronavirus cases are rising in nearly half the U.S. states. And while many are chalked up to increased testing or to small, local outbreaks, others are more alarming. In Arizona, hospitals were notified over the weekend to prepare for the worst amid surges across the state. And the governor of North Carolina says recent jumps have caused him to rethink plans to reopen schools or businesses. Texas and Utah are among the states that have also been identified as worrisome hot spots. What’s tricky is sorting out exactly why different surges are happening. The answer may vary from state to state, and even from county to county, some experts say.

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston area officials have unveiled a new color-coded threat level warning system for the public amid growing concerns local COVID-19 related hospitalizations are at their highest levels since the pandemic began and have steadily risen as the state has continued to reopen. Data shows that in Harris County, where Houston is located, the number of people hospitalized with suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased by 62% since May 1, when Texas began to reopen. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says the new warning system will provide clear guidance on what the public can do to help avoid a crisis.