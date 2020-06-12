Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — With one swing met by silence, the PGA Tour was back to work Thursday. Justin Rose and Harold Varner III shared the lead at 7-under 63 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. It was the first round on the PGA Tour after 90 days because of the shutdown from the COVID-19 pandemic. The silence made it eerie. Sung Kang didn't even know he made a hole-in-one on the 13th hole because only a few volunteers were clapping. And it really got silent when the tour had a moment of silence as a tribute to George Floyd.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A quiet return to the PGA Tour came to a standstill at 8:46 a.m. at Colonial. The PGA Tour marked its return to golf with a moment of silence as a tribute to George Floyd. The time has become symbolic. Authorities say a white police officer pressed his knee into the back of Floyd's neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. The handcuffed black man died after pleading for air. The tour listed 8:46 a.m. as a starting time with no player names on the tee sheet. Commissioner Jay Monahan stood on the first tee and spoke about hopes of ending racial injustice.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — There was quite a reaction to an impressive birdie in the PGA Tour’s even without spectators there to cheer. A very audible “F-bomb” was heard at the start of Golf Channel’s telecast of the Colonial. It’s the first PGA Tour event in 90 days. The first shot from the afternoon round the network showed was Jon Rahm chipping in at the par-3 eighth hole. Rahm was still being shown on the screen when someone off camera was heard dropping the expletive in describing the shot. It wasn't clear who said it. Commentator Jim Nantz apologized on air to anyone offended by what they heard.