Lady Antebellum becomes Lady A

Lady Antebellum performs at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
Lady Antebellum performs at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.((Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP))
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(AP)--Lady Antebellum - or Lady A, as they’re now calling themselves - can understand if you’re wondering what took them so long to drop the “Antebellum” from their name.

The group members say in a statement they make no excuses for not doing it sooner, but they can acknowledge it and take action.

They say they chose the name because of the Antebellum-style house where they took their first band photos, and the term reminded them of Southern music.

They say they are “regretful and embarrassed” that they failed to consider that “Antebellum” means the period before the Civil War, when slavery was prevalent.

They changed the name to just Lady A after the protests over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

