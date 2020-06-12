Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

TRUMP

Trump says he'll pursue police use-of-force standard

DALLAS (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet “the most current professional standards for the use of force.” He is also accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem. Trump is defending his calls on governors and mayors to aggressively quell violent protests, boasting that, “We’re dominating the street with compassion.” The president offered few details about the yet-to-be-formalized order during a discussion on race relations and policing before a friendly audience in Dallas, but it amounts to his first concrete proposal for police reform in response to the national outcry following the death of George Floyd.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-FUNDRAISING

Trump resumes fundraising to build cash lead against Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is resuming in-person fundraising events after a three-month hiatus. His campaign is at work to maintain the cash advantage over Democrat Joe Biden that it believes is vital to victory in November. A GOP official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plan says Trump is traveling to Dallas on Thursday to raise more than $10 million for his campaign and the Republican Party. He’ll hold another event Saturday at his golf course in New Jersey. Trump’s reelection plans have been rocked by the coronavirus, a severe economic recession and nationwide protests over racial injustice.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK

Alarming rise in virus cases as states roll back lockdowns

NEW YORK (AP) — Coronavirus cases are rising in nearly half the U.S. states. And while many are chalked up to increased testing or to small, local outbreaks, others are more alarming. In Arizona, hospitals were notified over the weekend to prepare for the worst amid surges across the state. And the governor of North Carolina says recent jumps have caused him to rethink plans to reopen schools or businesses. Texas and Utah are among the states that have also been identified as worrisome hot spots. What’s tricky is sorting out exactly why different surges are happening. The answer may vary from state to state, and even from county to county, some experts say.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas' most populous county unveils COVID-19 warning system

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston area officials have unveiled a new color-coded threat level warning system for the public amid growing concerns local COVID-19 related hospitalizations are at their highest levels since the pandemic began and have steadily risen as the state has continued to reopen. Data shows that in Harris County, where Houston is located, the number of people hospitalized with suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased by 62% since May 1, when Texas began to reopen. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says the new warning system will provide clear guidance on what the public can do to help avoid a crisis.

CONFEDERATE STATUES TOPPLED-TEXAS

Houston to remove Confederate statues from city parks

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials say they will remove from city parks statues that pay tribute to the Confederacy. Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Thursday that he will implement the findings of a city task force chosen to recommend what to do with two statues. The statue of a Confederate soldier called “Spirit of The Confederacy" will be moved from Sam Houston Park downtown to the Houston Museum of African American Culture. A statue of Dick Dowling will be moved from Hermann Park to the Sabine Pass Battleground State Historical Site near Port Arthur.

MEXICO-LABOR LAWYER ARRESTED

Mexico labor lawyer to be held pending trial on riot charges

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A judge in Mexico has ordered a labor lawyer jailed pending trial on charges that prosecutors say stem from a protest this year and not from her leadership of strikes last year that won higher pay for workers at “maquiladora” assembly plants in the border city of Matamoros. The ruling came as protests continued Thursday in both Matamoros and in Mexico City demanding the release of Susana Prieto. She faces charges of inciting riot, threats and coercion, and her case has drawn attention beyond Mexico. On Wednesday, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka issued a statement calling for Prieto’s release. Prosecutors say Wednesday the charges arose from a protest in March and don't involve the wave of successful strikes in early 2019 at 48 export-oriented maquiladoras in Matamoros.

AP-US-IMMIGRATION-MISSPENT-MONEY-

Watchdog: Agency misspent money meant for migrant care

PHOENIX (AP) — A new report by a federal watchdog says the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency misspent millions of dollars meant for migrant care during the 2019 surge in border crossings. The report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office was released Thursday. It says that CBP, while dealing with a massive increase in the number of border crossers that year, spent money that Congress allocated for migrant care on things like all-terrain vehicles and its police dog program. The agency said it spent money on lawful items, the violations identified were technical and prompt remedial action will be taken.

AMERICA PROTESTS-POLICE TECH TARGETED

Authorities probe radio, website disruptions during protests

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities are investigating interference with radio communications and websites or networks used by police and other officials during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Although the disruptions in Minnesota, Illinois and Texas aren’t considered technically difficult hacks, federal intelligence officials warn that law enforcement should be ready for such tactics to persist. Authorities are particularly concerned about interruptions to police radio frequencies as dispatchers tried to direct responses to large protests during the last weekend of May. No one responsible has been identified yet and few details about how the disruptions were carried out are known.

NAVAL AIR STATION-LOCKDOWN

Texas man gets prison for ramming truck into base's gate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A man who intentionally rammed a stolen pickup truck into the gates of a naval air station in Texas has been sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison. Federal prosecutors say Brian Dale Robinson of Beeville, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday to 33 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $12,000 in restitution to the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi. No one was hurt in the October ramming. The Corpus Christi station is the same base where a gunman opened fire last month, wounding a sailor before the gunman was fatally shot by security personnel.

OBIT-SERIAL KILLER'S HENCHMAN

Former henchman of Houston killer Corll dies of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Officials say a henchman of one of the Houston-area's most notorious serial killers has died of COVID-19. David Owen Brooks was 65 and serving six life sentences in prison for his part in the reign of terror by Dean Corll, who killed at least 28 teenage boys and young men in Houston in the 1970s. Corll used Brooks and Elmer Wayne Henley to lure victims to an apartment to be tortured and killed. Henley, who confessed to killing Corll in 1973 after hours of drinking and glue sniffing at Corll’s Pasadena house, also is serving six life sentences.