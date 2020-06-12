Local deputies make meth bust at home near school

CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Navarro County deputies served a warrant Friday at a home near a school in Corsicana, seized methamphetamine and made one arrest.

Members of the Navarro County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit executed the warrant at around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of West 9th Avenue, which is near the Corsicana ISD’s Drane Learning Center.

The suspect deputies arrested is facing a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, Sheriff Elmer Tanner said.

