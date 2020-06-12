Advertisement

Local police look for person of interest after puppy thrown into dumpster

Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Police say Lacy, the puppy found abandoned in a dumpster, is doing fine but officers need help identifying whom they described as a person of interest in the case.

“Lacy is doing very well in her adopted forever home but we need your help to identify a person of interest driving this pickup truck,” the Lacy Lakeview Police Department posted on its page.

The puppy was found in a dumpster behind a local business and police obtained additional surveillance video from another location.

The truck is believed to be a 90s model Ford F-250 with toilets in the bed, police said.

If you have any information about the pickup truck, please call Officer Casey Lander at (254) 799-2479.

