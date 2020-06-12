Advertisement

Meth lab found in garage at local rental home, DEA on scene

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

A meth lab was busted in the China Spring area Thursday night.

Waco PD responded to a call about an assault at around 3 p.m. at a home in the 10000 block of Iris Lane.

The front door was open, police say.

When they entered the home to see if anyone was hurt, they saw a large amount of a crystallized substance and cash in plain view.

“It was being brought to them in liquid form, and then they can extract it and convert it into solid crystals for people to use,” an undercover officer at the scene told KWTX. “It can be transported in pretty much anything that way.” It appears they were transporting the liquid meth in Christmas ornaments, they said.

After obtaining a search warrant, police re-entered the home and discovered a meth production lab.

The DEA was called to the scene and is currently breaking down the lab.

More than $40,000 and “multiple pounds” of methamphetamine have been found and seized so far.

Authorities do have a suspect, but they are not in custody at this time.

