Nice Mornings & Warm Afternoons this Weekend

From Brady Taylor:

The dry air that has been in place across Central Texas the last few days has led to comfortable morning, and less humidity than we typically deal with during the afternoons. The humidity rates will continue to remain comfortably low most of the weekend, but temperatures will start to climb some. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low-to-mid 90s.

The warming trend will continue early next week, with high returning back into the mid-to-upper 90s. We will also start to notice the muggy air starting to return as well, so we could see heat index values near 100° at times.

As of now we look to remain rain-free for the next week plus. Our next slight chance for rain doesn’t arrive until Fathers Day!

