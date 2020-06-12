Advertisement

Oscars to set best picture noms at 10, inclusion standards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that there will be 10 best picture nominees beginning with the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. (Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(AP)--The Oscars are implementing some big changes, including having a set number of best picture nominees and to-be-determined representation and inclusion standards for eligibility.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says Friday that there will be 10 best picture nominees beginning with the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.

The organization is also planning to implement new eligibility requirements with an eye toward diversity in collaboration with the Producers Guild of America that will be finalized by the end of July.

Neither change will impact the 93rd Academy Awards set to be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 2021.

