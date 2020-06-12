Advertisement

‘Overwhelming’: Georgia poll worker describes voting chaos

Steven Posey checks his phone as he waits in line to vote, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Central Park in Atlanta. Voters reported wait times of three hours. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Steven Posey checks his phone as he waits in line to vote, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Central Park in Atlanta. Voters reported wait times of three hours. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(GIM)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) – The chaos during Georgia's primary elections frustrated voters, but also put a strain on poll workers.

Some were staffing the polls for the first time on Tuesday after concerns about the coronavirus scared away more experienced workers.

They did get training, but a few said it wasn't enough.

One described a harrowing, 15-hour shift spent scrambling to sanitize equipment, clear jams in ballot scanners and collect voter cards amid a flood of frustrated voters.

Another said maintaining social distance was hard.

Metro Atlanta appeared to suffer the worst delays, with some voters waiting for hours and others giving up.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Politics

Texas attorney general has a warning for local election officials

Updated: 6 hours ago
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a warning Friday to local election officials.

Politics

Biden’s VP list narrows, includes Warren, Harris, Susan Rice

Updated: 8 hours ago
Prominent Democrats with knowledge of the process said Joe Biden’s vetting committee has narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after initial interviews.

Politics

Court hears arguments on whether to dismiss Flynn case

Updated: 9 hours ago
A federal appeals court is hearing arguments on whether it should order the dismissal of the Justice Department’s prosecution of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Politics

‘The walk’ thrusts Gen. Milley reluctantly into spotlight

Updated: 9 hours ago
he chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff crafted a low public profile in his first eight months on the job, but that changed after “the walk.”

Latest News

State

Supporters, protesters greet president during Texas visit

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Supporters and protesters greeted the president as he arrived in Texas for a round table discussion on policing and a fundraising dinner.

Politics

After George Floyd killing, Trump avoids talk of racial bias

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
In his comments since George Floyd died, President Donald Trump has remained largely silent on the subject of racism, except to argue that a strong economy is the best antidote.

Politics

Trump pushes conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is pressing his “law and order” message and siding with police over protesters by advancing an unfounded conspiracy theory about a 75-year-old protester in New York who was pushed down by officers.

Politics

Democrats propose sweeping police overhaul; Trump opposes

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democrats in Congress are proposing a far-reaching overhaul of America's police procedures and accountability.

Politics

Democrats look to counter GOP vote-by-mail fraud claims

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are mounting a new effort to push back against a well-funded Republican campaign that seeks to undermine public confidence in mail-in voting.

Politics

George W. Bush won't support Donald Trump’s reelection, report says

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT
|
By Raga Justin - Texas Tribune
Former President George W. Bush — and some other prominent Republicans — won't be voting to re-elect Donald Trump, The New York Times reports.