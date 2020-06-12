Police look for man who broke into local convenience store

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX)--Police are looking for a man who broke into a Killeen convenience store early in the morning on May 26 and escaped with merchandise and other items.

Officers responded at around 2:40 a.m. May 26 to the Valero store at 4402 East Rancier Ave. and determined a man had forced his way into the business.

The suspect is black, has short hair and a mustache, and was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket and dark pants with gold stripes running down the legs.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

