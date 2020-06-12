Prince Charles to host Macron to mark De Gaulle WWII appeal

LONDON (AP) - Britain’s Prince Charles will host French President Emmanuel Macron for a special celebration marking the 80th anniversary of Gen. Charles De Gaulle’s defiant appeal to the French people to resist the Nazis during World War II.

Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, will receive Macron at his Clarence House home with a Guard of Honor formed by Number 7 Company of the Coldstream Guards and accompanied the Band of the Coldstream Guards.

The event on Thursday commemorates De Gaulle’s “Apel’’ via a BBC broadcast to his countrymen on June 18, 1940, urging them to fight on.

The speech is widely considered to be the moment that gave birth to the French Resistance.

