Prince Charles to host Macron to mark De Gaulle WWII appeal

In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, in the background, leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 9, 2020. Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The prince's Clarence House office reported on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 that the 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LONDON (AP) - Britain’s Prince Charles will host French President Emmanuel Macron for a special celebration marking the 80th anniversary of Gen. Charles De Gaulle’s defiant appeal to the French people to resist the Nazis during World War II.

Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, will receive Macron at his Clarence House home with a Guard of Honor formed by Number 7 Company of the Coldstream Guards and accompanied the Band of the Coldstream Guards.

The event on Thursday commemorates De Gaulle’s “Apel’’ via a BBC broadcast to his countrymen on June 18, 1940, urging them to fight on.

The speech is widely considered to be the moment that gave birth to the French Resistance.

