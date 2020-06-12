Public health workers fighting virus face growing threats

(AP and Kaiser Health News) - Public health workers fighting the coronavirus are facing growing threats from elected officials and members of the public who are frustrated with the lockdowns.

They have at times turned the health workers into politicized punching bags, battering them with angry calls and physical threats.

Many have chosen to leave or have been pushed out of their jobs.

A review by Kaiser Health News and The Associated Press finds at least 27 state and local health leaders have resigned, retired or been fired since April across 13 states.

