Rebuild starts for historic Central Texas church that burned down

CHILTON, Texas (KWTX) - More than a year after an historic Central Texas church burned down, the community is breaking ground on a new building.

The 108-year-old Mooreville United Methodist Church on FM 2643 in Chilton burned to the ground in February 2019.

The congregation's first two structures were built in the 1800s, the first in 1874, and the second in 1882, according to the church’s website.

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. the church is holding a ceremony to break ground at the same location for a new building, one that is modeled after the previous one.

"It's exciting, it's very, very exciting that this is finally happening," says Russell Easley one of the worship leaders for the church.

Easley says the congregation has holding services in a building next door, but members are eager to see a building once again.

“Just for the community to see the church up on the hill with lights shining on it it’s going to be inspiring again,” he says.

