Researchers ask if survivor plasma could prevent coronavirus

(AP) - Scientists are beginning a new study to tell if the blood plasma of COVID-19 survivors might help prevent infection in the first place.

Doctors already are using survivor plasma as a treatment for many hospitalized patients, even as research still is underway to tell if it really works.

The plasma harbors virus-fighting antibodies.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University are testing if giving that immune system boost to people newly exposed, but not yet sick like health workers or nursing home residents, could help stave off illness.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)