Supporters, protesters greet president during Texas visit

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) -President Donald Trump on Thursday was greeted by dozens of supporters and more than a hundred protesters as he arrived at a Dallas church for a round-table discussion on policing and race relations.

The president's supporters showed up with Trump 2020 flags and signs, U.S. Space Force shirts and the now iconic red MAGA caps.

The group was separated from a much larger group of Black Lives Matter activists with barriers and a space about the length of 15 yards.

“I was excited to actually put a protest in front of his face as much as we could. That’s why I thought it was important to come here today despite COVID and despite everything that is happening right now. I thought it was important to have a showing here today," said Rachel Miller-Moudgil, a Baylor University graduate.

“Any president, we need to support the man in office. Anytime he is within 100 miles we go to support him wherever he might be. I think that support shows him we care," said Kyle Sims, a Trump supporter.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.