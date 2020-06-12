Advertisement

Temperature spike: Earth ties record high heat May reading

(KEVN)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(AP) - Meteorologists report that Earth's warming ties a record level for May.

The U.S. weather agency says Friday that 2020 tied 2016 for hottest May since records started being kept 141 years ago.

Scientists say this is mostly from long-term global warming.

May’s heat was especially extreme in Asia, Siberia, Alaska and around the equator.

This past spring has been the second hottest on record, behind 2016.

The globe so far is on track to have its second hottest year since 1880.

