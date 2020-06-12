Texas attorney general has a warning for local election officials

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a guidance letter Friday, warning Texas county judges and election officials that the state’s voters may not claim disability because they’re fearful or at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 for the purpose of voting by mail.

“As the Texas Supreme Court held, mail ballots based on disability are specifically reserved for those who are legitimately ill and cannot vote in-person without assistance or jeopardizing their health,” Paxton said in a press release.

“The Texas Election Code is lawful, constitutional, and correctly protects our elections from fraud and voters from disenfranchisement,” he said.

Texas Democrats and other groups had pushed to expand the disability requirement to include those concerned about contracting the virus, but top Republican state officials refused to budge on the issue.

