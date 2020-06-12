Associated Press Texas Daybook for Friday, Jun. 12.

Friday, Jun. 12 9:30 AM Roy Maas Youth Alternatives receives donations from Sam's Covers - Sam's Covers, a non profit set up by 12 year old Sam Sanchez, donates blankets and bedding to abused, neglected and sex-trafficked children at Roy Maas Youth Alternatives' Emergency Shelters

Location: Roy Maas Youth Alternatives, 3103 West Ave, San Antonio, TX

Weblinks: http://www.rmya.org/, https://twitter.com/RoyMaasYA

Contacts: Gina Galaviz Eisenberg, Eisenberg PR, gina@eisenbergpr.com, 1 210 254 5661

Friday, Jun. 12 10:00 AM Waco ISD makes surprise visits to Texas History Day competition winners - Waco Independent School District makes surprise visits to six middle school students who earned the top awards in the 40th annual Texas History Day competition

Location: Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Dr, Waco, TX

Weblinks: http://www.wacoisd.org, https://twitter.com/wacoisd

Contacts: Joshua Wucher, Waco Independent School District, joshua.wucher@wacoisd.org, 1 254 261 5631, 1 254 300 7427

Friday, Jun. 12 12:45 PM GOP Sen. John Cornyn and Dallas mayor host roundtable on police reforms - Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson host roundtable with Dallas law enforcement and community leaders to discuss police reforms

Location: Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St, Dallas, TX

Weblinks: http://cornyn.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/JohnCornyn

Contacts: Libby Hambleton Sharp, Office of Sen. John Cornyn, libby_sharp@cornyn.senate.gov, 1 512 461 7036

Friday, Jun. 12 5:00 PM Latino Leaders Network Tribute to Mayors reception - Latino Leaders Network Tribute to Mayors reception, honoring mayors bringing their communities together. This year honors Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Location: Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.latinoleadersnetwork.org, https://twitter.com/lln_usa

Contacts: Maricela Huerta , Latino Leaders Network, maricela@thetwinspr.com, 1 714 837 6776

Friday, Jun. 12 - Sunday, Jun. 14 CANCELED: Parker Trade Shows' San Antonio Premier Wholesale Jewelry, Gift and Accessories Show - CANCELED: Parker Trade Shows' San Antonio Premier Wholesale Jewelry, Gift and Accessories Show * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: San Antonio Shrine Auditorium, 901 North Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX

Weblinks: http://www.parkertradeshow.com/, https://twitter.com/parkertradeshow

Contacts: Parker Trade Shows, Event Show Management, parkertradeshows@eventshowmanagement.com, 1 210 492 1437

Friday, Jun. 12 - Sunday, Jun. 14 Texas Black Expo - Texas Black Expo, provides a distinct opportunity for organizations to highlight their products, services, and community initiatives to African American consumers in Texas

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://texasblackexpo.com/, https://twitter.com/TexasBlackExpo

Contacts: Texas Black Expo, info@texasblackexpo.com, 1 832 200 0540

Friday, Jun. 12 - Monday, Jun. 15 POSTPONED: U.S. Conference of Mayors 88th Annual Meeting - POSTPONED: U.S. Conference of Mayors 88th Annual Meeting, presided over by Rochester Hills, MI, Mayor Bryan Barnett and hosted by Austin, TX, Mayor Steve Adler * Postponed to June 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.usmayors.org, https://twitter.com/usmayors

Contacts: Sara Durr, Durr Communications, sara@durrcommunications.com, 1 202 215 1811

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jun. 12 8:00 AM GameStop Corp: Full year 2019 AGM

Location: Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town Square, 1400 Plaza Pl, Southlake, TX

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=130125&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/GameStop

Contacts: GameStop Corp Investor Relations, investorrelations@gamestop.com, 1 817 424 2130

Friday, Jun. 12 Comerica Inc: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.comerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=114699&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Comerica Investor Relations, InvestorRelations@comerica.com, 1 313 222 2840

Friday, Jun. 12 Service Corporation International: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.sci-corp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=108068&p=irol-irhome&alias=03

Contacts: Debbie Young, Service Corporation Inter. Investor Relations, InvestorRelations@sci-us.com, 1 713 525 9088

Saturday, Jun. 13 CANCELED: Texas Summer Jam - CANCELED: Texas Summer Jam, third annual one-day festival presented by Whataburger * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Irving Music Factory, 300 Las Colinas Blvd W, Irving, TX

Contacts: Teagan Raher , Live Nation Entertainment, teaganraher@livenation.com

Sunday, Jun. 14 - Thursday, Jun. 18 POSTPONED: Corrosion Conference & Expo - POSTPONED: Corrosion Conference & Expo - corrosion control engineering industry event * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.nace.org, https://twitter.com/NACEtweet

Contacts: NACE, firstservice@nace.org, 1 281 228 6300

Sunday, Jun. 14 Buildings lit in red, white and blue to mark NFF 'National Day of Unity' - National Flag Foundation 'National Day of Unity', with buildings in 41 cities lighting up in red, white and blue to mark Flag Day, honor the work of coronavirus (COVID-19) frontline workers, and show unity across the country. Buildings being lit include the World Trade Center and several locations along Broadway in New York, Bank of America Tower in Dallas, and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, along with buildings in Anchorage, AK; Austin, TX; Baltimore; Buffalo, NY; Charlotte; Chicago; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Columbus, OH; Denver; Detroit; Erie, PA; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Fort Smith, AR; Fort Worth, TX; Houston; Indianapolis; Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, MO; Las Vegas; Louisville, KY; Los Angeles; Memphis, TN; Minneapolis; Nashville, TN; Oklahoma City; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Pittsburgh; Portland, OR; Salt Lake City; San Antonio; San Diego; San Jose, CA; San Francisco; Seattle; St. Louis, MO and Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL

Weblinks: https://nationalflagfoundation.org/, https://twitter.com/NFFUSA

Contacts: Matt Beynon, BrabenderCox, mbeynon@brabendercox.com; Laura Lebaudy, BrabenderCox, llebaudy@brabendercox.com;