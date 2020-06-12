Advertisement

Texas man pleaded guilty in cacti smuggling case

A man pleaded guilty in connection with a West Texas ring that smuggled rare living rock cacti, a plant that wildlife officials say are a protected species. (File)
A man pleaded guilty in connection with a West Texas ring that smuggled rare living rock cacti, a plant that wildlife officials say are a protected species. (File)(WLUC)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - A man pleaded guilty in connection with a West Texas ring that smuggled rare living rock cacti, a plant that wildlife officials say are a protected species.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas says Harry George Bock II, of El Paso, pleaded guilty Tuesday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Pecos to one count of mislabeling exports in a scheme to ship cacti overseas.

El Paso Times reports that the government seized Bock’s shipment of 41 cacti at an international mail facility in Chicago in 2018.

