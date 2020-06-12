Texas News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed is at the desk after 5:30 a.m.

TRUMP

DALLAS — President Donald Trump said he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet “current professional standards for the use of force,” while accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem. He also defended his calls on governors and mayors to aggressively quell violent protests that erupted across the country after the death of George Floyd, boasting, “We’re dominating the street with compassion.” By Darlene Superville and Aamer Madhani. SENT: 830 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council members and Austin Mayor Steve Adler unanimously approved five items to reform the Austin Police Department following weeks of protests against police brutality. The rare move banned the use of chokeholds and strongholds, shooting at moving vehicles and the use of tear gas and munitions at crowds expressing First Amendment rights. At the initiative of Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, a goal of zero racial disparity in traffic stops and use-of-force by officers was also set. The city’s judicial committee will be converted into a public safety committee, at the leadership of council member Jimmy Flannigan, who will chair the committee. SENT: 290 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

NEW YORK — States are rolling back lockdowns, but the coronavirus isn’t done with the U.S. Cases are rising in nearly half the states, according to an Associated Press analysis, a worrying trend that could intensify as people return to work and venture out during the summer. In Arizona, hospitals have been told to prepare for the worst. Texas has more hospitalized COVID-19 patients than at any time before. And the governor of North Carolina said recent jumps caused him to rethink plans to reopen schools or businesses. By Medical Writer Mike Stobbe. SENT: 1450 words, photos, video. Moved on general, health and science news services.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

HOUSTON — Houston area officials have unveiled a new color-coded threat level warning system for the public amid growing concerns that local COVID-19 related hospitalizations are at their highest levels since the pandemic began and have steadily risen as the state has continued to reopen. By Juan A. Lozano. SENT: 600 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP-TESTING

WASHINGTON — The White House is exploring the possibility that travel from Mexico may be contributing to a new wave of coronavirus infections, rather than states’ moves toward reopening their economies. By Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller. SENT: 310 words, photos.

ALSO OF NOTE:

IMMIGRATION-MISSPENT MONEY

PHOENIX — U.S. Customs and Border Protection violated the law when it misspent money appropriated for migrant care on items like all-terrain vehicles, boats and its police dog program, according to a federal investigation. The U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a newly released report that CBP misspent some of the $112 million it was allocated for “consumables and medical care” on an emergency basis during a large increase in illegal border crossings in 2019. By Astrid Galvan. SENT: 390 words, photos.

MEXICO-LABOR LAWYER ARRESTED

MEXICO CITY — A judge has ordered a labor lawyer jailed pending trial on charges that prosecutors say stem from a protest this year and not from her leadership of strikes last year that won higher pay for workers at “maquiladora” assembly plants in the border city of Matamoros. SENT: 500 words. Moved on general and financial news services.

CONFEDERATE STATUES TOPPLED-TEXAS

HOUSTON — Two statues that pay tribute to the Confederacy will be removed from Houston city parks, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced. SENT: 200 words, photos.

IN SPORTS:

Golf

GLF—COLONIAL

FORT WORTH, Texas — The start was even more quiet than usual for a morning on the PGA Tour, only the silence never left over the next 12 hours as golf was back to business at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Sung Kang made a hole-in-one on the 13th hole and didn’t realize it until he was 50 yards from the green. Phil Mickelson made a birdie and instinctively pinched the brim of his cap to acknowledge a crowd that wasn’t there. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1020 words, photos.

GLF—COLONIAL-SOUND

FORT WORTH, Texas — Even without any fans to cheer, there was quite a reaction to a birdie during the PGA Tour’s return — a very audible “F-bomb” at the start of Golf Channel’s telecast. The network had been on the air for only a few minutes when the first shot from the afternoon round it showed was Jon Rahm chipping in at the par-3 eighth hole at Colonial. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 570 words, photos.

Football

FBN—OFFSEASON UPDATE-KNEELING UNITY

NFL players who want to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racism have far more support than Colin Kaepernick did four years ago. Still, it might not be widespread for a few reasons. If organizations insist on unity, as some coaches and front-office executives have mentioned, that could be a hurdle. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 920 words, photos.

Baseball

BBO—BASEBALL DRAFT-DAY 2

NEW YORK — The Houston Astros had to wait a while to make their first selection in this year’s draft after having their first- and second-round pick stripped by Commissioner Rob Manfred as part of the team’s punishment for breaking rules against using electronics to steal signs during games. The New York Yankees were one of the teams to raise questions about wrongdoing by the Astros. Coincidentally, Houston took a pitcher from the Bronx at No. 72, hard-throwing Mount Saint Michael Academy right-hander Alex Santos. By Dennis Waszak Jr. SENT: 470 words, photos.

