Advertisement

‘The walk’ thrusts Gen. Milley reluctantly into spotlight

FILE - In this June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump departs the White House to visit outside St. John's Church, in Washington. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. Walking behind Trump from left are, Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley says his presence “created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.” He called it “a mistake” that he has learned from.
FILE - In this June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump departs the White House to visit outside St. John's Church, in Washington. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. Walking behind Trump from left are, Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley says his presence “created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.” He called it “a mistake” that he has learned from.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff crafted a low public profile in his first eight months on the job, but that changed after “the walk.”

Gen. Mark Milley strolled with President Donald Trump and a presidential entourage across Lafayette Square on June 1 to be positioned near a church where Mr. Trump held up a Bible for photographers.

Critics immediately hit Milley for appearing to be a political pawn, and on Thursday, he finally spoke out, calling it “a mistake.”

That might not sit well with a president who dislikes any hint of criticism of his staged events, let alone criticism from those serving under him. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Politics

Texas attorney general has a warning for local election officials

Updated: 6 hours ago
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a warning Friday to local election officials.

Politics

Biden’s VP list narrows, includes Warren, Harris, Susan Rice

Updated: 8 hours ago
Prominent Democrats with knowledge of the process said Joe Biden’s vetting committee has narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after initial interviews.

Politics

‘Overwhelming’: Georgia poll worker describes voting chaos

Updated: 9 hours ago
The chaos during Georgia's primary elections frustrated voters, but also put a strain on poll workers.

Politics

Court hears arguments on whether to dismiss Flynn case

Updated: 9 hours ago
A federal appeals court is hearing arguments on whether it should order the dismissal of the Justice Department’s prosecution of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Latest News

State

Supporters, protesters greet president during Texas visit

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Supporters and protesters greeted the president as he arrived in Texas for a round table discussion on policing and a fundraising dinner.

Politics

After George Floyd killing, Trump avoids talk of racial bias

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
In his comments since George Floyd died, President Donald Trump has remained largely silent on the subject of racism, except to argue that a strong economy is the best antidote.

Politics

Trump pushes conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is pressing his “law and order” message and siding with police over protesters by advancing an unfounded conspiracy theory about a 75-year-old protester in New York who was pushed down by officers.

Politics

Democrats propose sweeping police overhaul; Trump opposes

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democrats in Congress are proposing a far-reaching overhaul of America's police procedures and accountability.

Politics

Democrats look to counter GOP vote-by-mail fraud claims

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are mounting a new effort to push back against a well-funded Republican campaign that seeks to undermine public confidence in mail-in voting.

Politics

George W. Bush won't support Donald Trump’s reelection, report says

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT
|
By Raga Justin - Texas Tribune
Former President George W. Bush — and some other prominent Republicans — won't be voting to re-elect Donald Trump, The New York Times reports.