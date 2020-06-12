‘The walk’ thrusts Gen. Milley reluctantly into spotlight

WASHINGTON (AP) - The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff crafted a low public profile in his first eight months on the job, but that changed after “the walk.”

Gen. Mark Milley strolled with President Donald Trump and a presidential entourage across Lafayette Square on June 1 to be positioned near a church where Mr. Trump held up a Bible for photographers.

Critics immediately hit Milley for appearing to be a political pawn, and on Thursday, he finally spoke out, calling it “a mistake.”

That might not sit well with a president who dislikes any hint of criticism of his staged events, let alone criticism from those serving under him.