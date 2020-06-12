Advertisement

UK economy shrank by colossal 20.4% in April

Official figures show that the British economy shrank by a colossal 20.4% in April, the first full month that the country was in its coronavirus lockdown. (File)
Official figures show that the British economy shrank by a colossal 20.4% in April, the first full month that the country was in its coronavirus lockdown. (File)(KVLY)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Official figures show that the British economy shrank by a colossal 20.4% in April, the first full month that the country was in its coronavirus lockdown.

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that all areas of the economy were hit, in particular pubs, education, health and car sales.

That decline follows a 5.8% contraction in March. In April, the economy was about a quarter smaller than it was in February.

The U.K. was put into lockdown on March 23 and restrictions are now slowly being eased.

On Monday, nonessential shops, such as department stores and electronic retailers, are due to reopen. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Meth Lab Bust

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Hundreds gather to push for answers about missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Female Veterans Day Friday to push for answers about a Fort Hood soldier missing for 52 days whose fate remains a mystery

News

Falls County community rebuilding church after devastating fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Six

News

4 Amber Alerts this week in Texas

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Rebuild starts for historic Central Texas church that burned down

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
More than a year after an historic Central Texas church burned down, the community is breaking ground on a new building.

Latest News

News

Waco: Advocacy center raises awareness after series of Amber Alerts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local advocacy center is raising awareness after a series of Amber Alerts this week.

News

Vanessa Guillen Protest Outside Fort Hood

Updated: 6 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Central Texas toddler found unresponsive in pool saved by teenage brother

Updated: 6 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Mother Kills Children

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police say a mother killed her four children

Politics

Texas attorney general has a warning for local election officials

Updated: 6 hours ago
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a warning Friday to local election officials.

Business

US stocks bounce higher, but still end the week with a loss

Updated: 6 hours ago
Stocks closed another bumpy day Friday with solid gains on Wall Street, but not enough to erase its worst weekly loss since late March.