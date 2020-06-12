US stocks bounce higher, but still end the week with a loss

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks closed another bumpy day Friday with solid gains on Wall Street, but not enough to erase its worst weekly loss since late March.

The S&P 500 rose 1.3% Friday, a day after dropping nearly 6%.

The volatility interrupted what had been a dramatic rally for the market over the past three weeks.

Stocks turned wobbly this week as investors re-evaluated their expectations for economic growth, which many skeptics have been saying were overly optimistic.

Small-company stocks and bond yields rose, meaning investors were a bit more willing to take on risk again a day after the heavy market rout.