US stocks bounce higher, but still end the week with a loss
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks closed another bumpy day Friday with solid gains on Wall Street, but not enough to erase its worst weekly loss since late March.
The S&P 500 rose 1.3% Friday, a day after dropping nearly 6%.
The volatility interrupted what had been a dramatic rally for the market over the past three weeks.
Stocks turned wobbly this week as investors re-evaluated their expectations for economic growth, which many skeptics have been saying were overly optimistic.
Small-company stocks and bond yields rose, meaning investors were a bit more willing to take on risk again a day after the heavy market rout.