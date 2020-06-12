Waco: Advocacy center raises awareness after series of Amber Alerts

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -In the age of social media, cellphone notifications seem to go off every few minutes, but one stands out as an emergency—an Amber Alert.

Since Monday four Amber Alerts have been issued across the state.

Waco Child Advocacy Program Director Dr. Kerry Burkley says that’s unusual.

"It's like every other day we are receiving an Amber Alert... that's very uncommon," he says.

Burkley says unfortunately there isn't one factor to point to as the cause in the spike.

However, he does say domestic violence can play a role and this year children are more at risk.

"We have seen certain trends from last year to this year particularly in response to Coronavirus/COVID-19," Burkley says.

He says the virus could be an indirect cause for domestic abuse because children are spending more time at home, which means the abuse could go unnoticed.

"Children are away from safe venues like school counselors, there has been an increase in accessibility to hurt them," Burkley says.

While that doesn't mean these factors can be related to an increase in Amber Alerts, Burkley says everyone in the community should pay attention.

"Don't turn off Amber Alerts," he says.

“Call the police if you see something because minutes matter when it comes to keeping kids safe.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.