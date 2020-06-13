Advertisement

Brazos County reports record-high number of new COVID-19 cases

Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District confirmed 60 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Saturday.

The Brazos County active COVID-19 case count now sits at 483. The health district says 273 people remain recovered from the virus.

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed the 25th death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a male in his 50’s.

Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

A total of 781 cases confirmed since testing began in the county.

There are currently 16 people hospitalized with six people discharged in the past 24 hours.

There have been 10,459 tests performed.

