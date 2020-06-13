Candidates vying for Congressional District 17 seat participate in forum

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The decision of Central Texas Republican Congressman Bill Flores not to seek a sixth term triggered the largest flood of candidate filings in the 16-year history of the 17th Congressional District, which was drawn during a contentious remap following the 2000 census and stretches between Waco and Bryan-College Station.Following the March 2020 primary, the race was narrowed to two Republicans and two Democrats who will face off in the July 14 runoff.

The Democrats and Republicans in the race participated in a KWTX forum Saturday night.

The two Republican candidates are former Dallas area Congressman Pete Sessions, and Brazos Eye Surgery co-owner Renee Swan of Waco, who both advanced to the runoff in the March primary election. Sessions received 32% of the Republican primary votes on March 3, Swann 19% and George Hindman 18%, trailing Swann by less than 700 votes.

Swan reminded voters she is a “committed conservative reformer and an outsider” who wants “to hold career politicians accountable.” Swan said she is in favor of term limits in Congress.

Sessions said he would bring decades of experience to Congress and help Republicans regain the majority in the House. “I will be in every single county, every single month” to speak directly to constituents, Sessions said.

When asked about racial tension and the wave of protests and violence in the wake George Floyd’s death, Sessions said “we should not give up on the rule of law and we should expect local leaders to protect private businesses and property harmed.”

Swan referred to Floyd’s death as a “travesty” and said Americans need to listen to understand the pain inflicted on the African American community. Swan also said protesters have a right to speak out and protest.

“The best way to help one another when times are dark is to bring light to a conversation based in love,” Swan said. “My goal is to be a part of open discussions, but to also keep law and order and justice for every citizen in my district.”

Sessions said unemployment and underemployment are key factors in racial inequality. He said Congress should focus on job-creation and job-training programs.

Swan said she will work to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. from countries like China. “These are good paying jobs for people straight out of high school or a trade school,” Swan said.

Both Republicans were asked about lawsuits brought by the Trump Administration against private landowners along the Texas-Mexico border in order to move forward with completion of the border wall.

Sessions said he is in favor of a building a border wall throughout Texas. “We must protect this country. We must finish building the wall and, yes, I would be in favor of taking the property for this purpose,” Session said.

Swan said federal agents on the ground along the border are better suited to secure the border. “The most important thing to me is to label the drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations so we have more teeth and tools to go after them and to stop the human trafficking along the border,” she said.

The two Democrats candidates who participated in the forum are Richard Kennedy of Pflugerville, a project manager, and Marine veteran David Anthony Jaramillo of Waco. Kennedy finished with just less than 50% of the vote on March 3, Jaramillo garnered 35% and William Foster III finished third with 17%.

Both Democratic candidates promised to unite the country and ease racial tension in the wake of the police custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota and the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

Kennedy said recent cases and deaths of African American men captured by video cameras prove systemic racism is prevalent in the U.S. Jaramillo said he stands with protesters across the country. “Stand united. I back you. What we have seen in these videos is not new,” Jaramillo said.

Both Kennedy and Jaramillo argued the current prison system is stacked against people of color. Both said it was time to reconsider minimum mandatory sentences and the justice system should instead focus on rehabilitation and job training for prisoners.

Kennedy wants Congress to allocate more funding for criminal justice reform, including more police training and body cameras for every officer in the country. Jaramillo said he wants Congress to ban choke-holds and no-knock warrants, which a practice he believes puts law enforcement officers in danger.

Kennedy said he is concerned about the pandemic’s damage on the economy, especially the retail sector. He fears closures caused by the virus will accelerate the demise of some traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. Kennedy wants funding to help retrain retail sector employees losing jobs.

Jaramillo said it is crucial to ensure that small businesses get the federal loans they need in order to retain employes.

On the issue of health care, both Democratic candidates said they favor a public Medicare-for-all option.

Both candidates are also in favor of stimulus packages to help farmers and ranchers survive the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.