Former BU football player using social media to help others

Shawn Oakman
Shawn Oakman(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Former Baylor football player, Shawn Oakman, has started using social media to open up about past experiences.

In 2016, Shawn Oakman was slated to be an early draft pick, but his football career was derailed by a now-discredited sexual assault allegation.

Four years later he was given a chance to play football again, but in the XFL, which folded after five games because of COVID-19.

"You know its just another obstacle you gotta get through. You know, nothing can compare to the three years I lost way before but that was just another obstacle," said Shawn Oakman.

Oakman has had plenty of obstacles, and now he is sharing some of those with whoever will listen. He started an account on Instagram called Open Obstacles, and is hoping his words help those who might be struggling.

"Its just experiences that help people get along through a tough time when it feels like they are the only ones going through it," said Oakman.

His vision for open obstacles goes beyond Instagram.

"It's big. It's big. I want to take that from Instagram, and I wanna eventually take it to the streets," said Oakman. That's where he hopes to learn what individuals are going through, share their stories, and eventually turning open obstacles into a nonprofit, help them, and countless others.

Oakman knows it will take off if his football career progresses and says he has a plan for that, too.

All these dreams fueled, by overcoming a major obstacle himself.

