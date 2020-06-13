Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — One spectator tried to sneak into Colonial on Friday, and it was hard to blame him with all the birdies and big names in contention. Harold Varner III opened with a triple bogey and still managed a 66 for a one-shot lead. Right behind was Jordan Spieth. Rory McIlroy bogeyed the last hole and still shot 63. He was two shots behind, with Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas in the mix. The PGA Tour has returned after three months because of the pandemic. And if the opening round felt like the first day of school, Friday was a small step toward normalcy, even without fans.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The incredible hulk? No, that's just Bryson DeChambeau. Golf's mad scientist decided to get bigger and stronger, and he's delivered on his promise. He says he now weighs about 235 pounds, some 40 pounds more than when he first came out on tour. DeChambeau wore a medium shirt at the end of last year. Now he's in an extra large. His objective is to get as strong as he can. Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson is headed home after missing the cut. So is Phil Mickelson, who now has missed the cut for the sixth time this season.

HOUSTON (AP) — The University of Houston is suspending all voluntary workouts for its athletes after six tested positive for COVID-19 with symptoms. Houston announced it was shutting down workouts due to “an abundance of caution” and an increase of positive tests in the greater Houston area over the last week. The school said the athletes, who were not identified, have been placed in isolation and medical staff is conducting contact-tracing procedure.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of Texas Longhorns football players and other athletes are urging the school to rename several campus buildings, change the traditional school song and donate money to support the Black Lives Matter movement. A two-page unsigned note posted on social media said the football team will participate in team activities but won't help recruiting or participate in alumni events. The letter said the players want the school to address their issues before the fall semester starts in August.

UNDATED (AP) — Ginny Fuchs thought her biggest challenge of the year would be managing her obsessive compulsive disorder during a pandemic while still training to box at the Olympics. Then 2020 got even crazier for the U.S. Olympic flyweight hopeful. The Tokyo Games were postponed, adding another delay to the dreams of a tenacious fighter who has spent a decade working toward her first Olympic appearance. She failed a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency test, only to be cleared by USADA when the agency determined the two banned substances had been passed to her by her boyfriend.